Best high potential young wingers in EA FC 25

In EA FC 25 Career Mode, managers often look to sign skillful, young wingers in the transfer window. Here, we have picked out the best young wingers in EA Sports FC 24 across multiple positions, including the best young RWs, RMs, LWs, and LMs.

Our shortlist includes options for all budgets, whether you’re looking to develop a wonderkid or buy the finished article.

FC IQ changes the way Career Mode fans scout and develop talent. If a player is constantly growing their key Attributes, then a Role Rating level up will be triggered to increase the potential of such Attributes and unlock a new stage of growth.

With that in mind, here are the wingers with the most potential.

Best RW players with high potential

Our shortlist below has been assembled using the EA SPORTS FC database, which includes each player’s age, OVR rating, potential, contract length, and value. We used the age range of 15-25, as players typically don’t grow much after that.

Name Age Overall rating Potential Team & Contract Value Wage Lamine Yamal 16 81 94 FC Barcelona

(2022 ~ 2026) €58.5M €72K Rodrygo 23 86 91 Real Madrid

(2019 ~ 2028) €102.5M €240K Phil Foden 24 89 90 Man City (2016 ~ 2027) €118.5M €230K Bukayo Saka 22 87 89 Paris Saint Germain (2018 ~ 2024) €181.5M €230K Geovany Quenda 17 70 88 Sporting CP (2024 ~ 2027) €4M

€6K Johan Bakayoko 21 79 88 PSV (2019 ~ 2026) €39.5M €15K Takefusa Kubo 23 81 88 Real Sociedad

(2022 ~ 2029) €51.5M

€46K Estanis 20 71 86 Sampdoria €4.5M €4K Oscar Bobb 20 72 85 Man City (2019 ~ 2029) €5.5M €59K Sergio Lopez 18 64 85 Independiente (2023 ~ 2026) €1.9M €6K Abdul Fatawu 20 76 85 Leicester City (2024 ~ 2029) €16.5M €39K Ben Doak 18 66 85 Middlesbrough (On loan through 2025) €2.2M €33K Roony Bardghji 18 70 85 Kobenhavn (2021 ~ 2025) €3.7M

€12K



At just 16 years old, Lamine Yamal played 37 matches for Barcelona last season. Then, at the Euros, the superstar winger had a breakout tournament, and that form has carried over into this campaign. In six matches, Yamal registered three goals and five assists.

Multiple stellar seasons in a row have made Rodrygo one of the best wingers in the world. It will be challenging to lure the Brazilian star away from Real Madrid, but there is always a chance for a change of scenery.

Best LW players

Name Age Overall rating Potential Team & Contract Value Wage Vinicius Junior 23 90 94 Real Madrid

(2018 ~ 2027) €171.5M €340K Rafael Leao 25 86 89 AC Milan (2019 ~ 2028) €90M €210K Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 23 85 89 Napoli (2022 ~ 2027) €77.5M €150K Savinho 20 82 88 Man City (2024 ~ 2029) €47.5M €115K Bradley Barcola 21 80 87 PSG (2023 ~ 2028) €43M €67K Gabriel Martinelli 23 83 86 Arsenal (2019 ~ 2027) €49.5M €135K Anthony Gordon 23 82 86 Newcastle United (2023 ~ 2027) €43.5M €120K Jeremy Doku 22 80 86 Man City (2023 ~ 2028) €34M €115K Joao Felix 24 80 86 Chelsea (2024 ~ 2031) €33.5M €110K Ferran Torres 24 80 85 Barcelona (2022 ~ 2027) €32M €105K

Vinicius Junior is the betting favorite to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or, recognizing the best player from the previous season. The Brazilian winger led Real Madrid to a Champions League win and LaLiga title.

In the absence of Kylian Mbappe at PSG, Bradley Barcola is the next man up. The 19-year-old winger has already scored four goals this season and has limitless potential.

Best RM players

Name Age Overall rating Potential Team & Contract Value Wage Cole Palmer 22 85 89 Chelsea

(2023 ~ 2033) €78.5M €150K Matias Soule 21 77 88 Roma (2024 ~ 2029) €23.5M €25K Assane Diao 18 71 87 Real Betis (2022 ~ 2027) €4.8M €13K Michael Olise 22 82 87 FC Bayern Munich (2024 ~ 2029) €47M €65K Yankuba Minteh 19 74 86 Brighton (2024 ~ 2029) €10M €43K Baris Yilmaz 24 80 86 Galatasaray (2021 ~ 2027) €33.5M €50K Yan Couto 22 80 86 Borussia Dortmund (On loan through 20225) €34M €105K Luis Guilherme 18 71 86 West Ham (2023 ~ 2028) €43.5M €95K Nestory Irankunda 18 68 85 Bayern Munich (2024 ~ 2028) €3.1M €21K Mohammed Kudus 23 82 86 West Ham (2023 ~ 2028) €43.5M €95K Francisco Conceicao 21 78 85 Juventus (On Loan through 2025) €28.5M €14K Wilfred Gnonto 20 74 85 Leeds United (2022 ~ 2028) €9.5M €33K

Cole Palmer put the Premier League on notice last season, finishing with 22 goals and 11 assists. Chelsea’s star player picked up right where he left off last season, and is one of the league’s brightest talents.

After a phenomenal season at Crystal Palace, electrifying winger

Michael Olise earned a massive move to Bayern Munich. It didn’t take long for Olise to adjust to life in Germany, as the squad has been firing on all cylinders.

Best LM players

Name Age Overall rating Potential Team & Contract Value Wage Nico Williams 21 85 89 Athletic Club (2020 ~ 2027) €78.5M €44K Alejandro Garnacho 20 79 87 Manchester United (2021 ~ 2028) €38.5M €71K Moleiro 20 77 87 Las Palmas (2021 ~ 2026) €23M €19K Julien Duranville 18 66 87 Borussia Dortmund (2023 ~ 2027) €2.7M

€16K

Yeremy Pino 21 79 87 Villarreal (2020 ~ 2027) €39.5M €32K Adrian Liso 19 67 86 Real Zaragoza (2023 ~ 2029) €2.6M €5K Jamie Bynoe-Gittens 19 75 86 Borussia Dortmund (2022 ~ 2028) €12M €26K Roger Fernandes 18 73 86 Sporting Braga (2021 ~ 2028) €7M €8K Antonio Nusa 19 72 86 RB Leipzig (2024 ~ 2029) €5.5M €24K Karim Adeyemi 22 79 86 Borussia Dortmund (2022 ~ 2027) €35.5M €43K Eliesse Ben Seghir 19 74 85 AS Monaco (2022 ~ 2027) €9M €22K

Spain leaned on a massive youth movement to win the 2024 European Championship. At the center of that run was Nico Williams, who tore apart opposing defenses throughout the tournament.

Meanwhile, Jamie Gittens followed in the footsteps of fellow Englishman Jadon Sancho at Borussia Dortmund and has broken out as a rising star in Europe.

For more on FC 25, check out our guides on how to check your record in Ultimate Team and Career mode and the best camera settings.