Best high potential young wingers in EA FC 25

In EA FC 25 Career Mode, managers often look to sign skillful, young wingers in the transfer window. Here, we have picked out the best young wingers in EA Sports FC 24 across multiple positions, including the best young RWs, RMs, LWs, and LMs.
Our shortlist includes options for all budgets, whether you’re looking to develop a wonderkid or buy the finished article.
FC IQ changes the way Career Mode fans scout and develop talent. If a player is constantly growing their key Attributes, then a Role Rating level up will be triggered to increase the potential of such Attributes and unlock a new stage of growth.
With that in mind, here are the wingers with the most potential.
Best RW players with high potential
Our shortlist below has been assembled using the EA SPORTS FC database, which includes each player’s age, OVR rating, potential, contract length, and value. We used the age range of 15-25, as players typically don’t grow much after that.
|Name
|Age
|Overall rating
|Potential
|Team & Contract
|Value
|Wage
|Lamine Yamal
|16
|81
|94
|FC Barcelona
(2022 ~ 2026)
|€58.5M
|€72K
|Rodrygo
|23
|86
|91
|Real Madrid
(2019 ~ 2028)
|€102.5M
|€240K
|Phil Foden
|24
|89
|90
|Man City (2016 ~ 2027)
|€118.5M
|€230K
|Bukayo Saka
|22
|87
|89
|Paris Saint Germain (2018 ~ 2024)
|€181.5M
|€230K
|Geovany Quenda
|17
|70
|88
|Sporting CP (2024 ~ 2027)
|€4M
€6K
|Johan Bakayoko
|21
|79
|88
|PSV (2019 ~ 2026)
|€39.5M
|€15K
|Takefusa Kubo
|23
|81
|88
|Real Sociedad
(2022 ~ 2029)
|€51.5M
€46K
|Estanis
|20
|71
|86
|Sampdoria
|€4.5M
|€4K
|Oscar Bobb
|20
|72
|85
|Man City (2019 ~ 2029)
|€5.5M
|€59K
|Sergio Lopez
|18
|64
|85
|Independiente (2023 ~ 2026)
|€1.9M
|€6K
|Abdul Fatawu
|20
|76
|85
|Leicester City (2024 ~ 2029)
|€16.5M
|€39K
|Ben Doak
|18
|66
|85
|Middlesbrough (On loan through 2025)
|€2.2M
|€33K
|Roony Bardghji
|18
|70
|85
|Kobenhavn (2021 ~ 2025)
|€3.7M
€12K
At just 16 years old, Lamine Yamal played 37 matches for Barcelona last season. Then, at the Euros, the superstar winger had a breakout tournament, and that form has carried over into this campaign. In six matches, Yamal registered three goals and five assists.
Multiple stellar seasons in a row have made Rodrygo one of the best wingers in the world. It will be challenging to lure the Brazilian star away from Real Madrid, but there is always a chance for a change of scenery.
Best LW players
|Name
|Age
|Overall rating
|Potential
|Team & Contract
|Value
|Wage
|Vinicius Junior
|23
|90
|94
|Real Madrid
(2018 ~ 2027)
|€171.5M
|€340K
|Rafael Leao
|25
|86
|89
|AC Milan (2019 ~ 2028)
|€90M
|€210K
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|23
|85
|89
|Napoli (2022 ~ 2027)
|€77.5M
|€150K
|Savinho
|20
|82
|88
|Man City (2024 ~ 2029)
|€47.5M
|€115K
|Bradley Barcola
|21
|80
|87
|PSG (2023 ~ 2028)
|€43M
|€67K
|Gabriel Martinelli
|23
|83
|86
|Arsenal (2019 ~ 2027)
|€49.5M
|€135K
|Anthony Gordon
|23
|82
|86
|Newcastle United (2023 ~ 2027)
|€43.5M
|€120K
|Jeremy Doku
|22
|80
|86
|Man City (2023 ~ 2028)
|€34M
|€115K
|Joao Felix
|24
|80
|86
|Chelsea (2024 ~ 2031)
|€33.5M
|€110K
|Ferran Torres
|24
|80
|85
|Barcelona (2022 ~ 2027)
|€32M
|€105K
Vinicius Junior is the betting favorite to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or, recognizing the best player from the previous season. The Brazilian winger led Real Madrid to a Champions League win and LaLiga title.
In the absence of Kylian Mbappe at PSG, Bradley Barcola is the next man up. The 19-year-old winger has already scored four goals this season and has limitless potential.
Best RM players
|Name
|Age
|Overall rating
|Potential
|Team & Contract
|Value
|Wage
|Cole Palmer
|22
|85
|89
|Chelsea
(2023 ~ 2033)
|€78.5M
|€150K
|Matias Soule
|21
|77
|88
|Roma (2024 ~ 2029)
|€23.5M
|€25K
|Assane Diao
|18
|71
|87
|Real Betis (2022 ~ 2027)
|€4.8M
|€13K
|Michael Olise
|22
|82
|87
|FC Bayern Munich (2024 ~ 2029)
|€47M
|€65K
|Yankuba Minteh
|19
|74
|86
|Brighton (2024 ~ 2029)
|€10M
|€43K
|Baris Yilmaz
|24
|80
|86
|Galatasaray (2021 ~ 2027)
|€33.5M
|€50K
|Yan Couto
|22
|80
|86
|Borussia Dortmund (On loan through 20225)
|€34M
|€105K
|Luis Guilherme
|18
|71
|86
|West Ham (2023 ~ 2028)
|€43.5M
|€95K
|Nestory Irankunda
|18
|68
|85
|Bayern Munich (2024 ~ 2028)
|€3.1M
|€21K
|Mohammed Kudus
|23
|82
|86
|West Ham (2023 ~ 2028)
|€43.5M
|€95K
|Francisco Conceicao
|21
|78
|85
|Juventus (On Loan through 2025)
|€28.5M
|€14K
|Wilfred Gnonto
|20
|74
|85
|Leeds United (2022 ~ 2028)
|€9.5M
|€33K
Cole Palmer put the Premier League on notice last season, finishing with 22 goals and 11 assists. Chelsea’s star player picked up right where he left off last season, and is one of the league’s brightest talents.
After a phenomenal season at Crystal Palace, electrifying winger
Michael Olise earned a massive move to Bayern Munich. It didn’t take long for Olise to adjust to life in Germany, as the squad has been firing on all cylinders.
Best LM players
|Name
|Age
|Overall rating
|Potential
|Team & Contract
|Value
|Wage
|Nico Williams
|21
|85
|89
|Athletic Club (2020 ~ 2027)
|€78.5M
|€44K
|Alejandro Garnacho
|20
|79
|87
|Manchester United (2021 ~ 2028)
|€38.5M
|€71K
|Moleiro
|20
|77
|87
|Las Palmas (2021 ~ 2026)
|€23M
|€19K
|Julien Duranville
|18
|66
|87
|Borussia Dortmund (2023 ~ 2027)
|€2.7M
€16K
|Yeremy Pino
|21
|79
|87
|Villarreal (2020 ~ 2027)
|€39.5M
|€32K
|Adrian Liso
|19
|67
|86
|Real Zaragoza (2023 ~ 2029)
|€2.6M
|€5K
|Jamie Bynoe-Gittens
|19
|75
|86
|Borussia Dortmund (2022 ~ 2028)
|€12M
|€26K
|Roger Fernandes
|18
|73
|86
|Sporting Braga (2021 ~ 2028)
|€7M
|€8K
|Antonio Nusa
|19
|72
|86
|RB Leipzig (2024 ~ 2029)
|€5.5M
|€24K
|Karim Adeyemi
|22
|79
|86
|Borussia Dortmund (2022 ~ 2027)
|€35.5M
|€43K
|Eliesse Ben Seghir
|19
|74
|85
|AS Monaco (2022 ~ 2027)
|€9M
|€22K
Spain leaned on a massive youth movement to win the 2024 European Championship. At the center of that run was Nico Williams, who tore apart opposing defenses throughout the tournament.
Meanwhile, Jamie Gittens followed in the footsteps of fellow Englishman Jadon Sancho at Borussia Dortmund and has broken out as a rising star in Europe.
