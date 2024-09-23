GamingEA SPORTS FC

Best high potential young wingers in EA FC 25

Ryan Lemay
Lamine Yamal celebrating after scoring a goal in FC 25.Dexerto

In EA FC 25 Career Mode, managers often look to sign skillful, young wingers in the transfer window. Here, we have picked out the best young wingers in EA Sports FC 24 across multiple positions, including the best young RWs, RMs, LWs, and LMs.

Our shortlist includes options for all budgets, whether you’re looking to develop a wonderkid or buy the finished article.

FC IQ changes the way Career Mode fans scout and develop talent. If a player is constantly growing their key Attributes, then a Role Rating level up will be triggered to increase the potential of such Attributes and unlock a new stage of growth.

With that in mind, here are the wingers with the most potential.

Best RW players with high potential

Cole Palmer doing his signature celebration in FC 25.Dexerto

Our shortlist below has been assembled using the EA SPORTS FC database, which includes each player’s age, OVR rating, potential, contract length, and value. We used the age range of 15-25, as players typically don’t grow much after that.

NameAgeOverall ratingPotentialTeam & ContractValueWage
Lamine Yamal168194FC Barcelona
(2022 ~ 2026)		€58.5M€72K
Rodrygo 238691Real Madrid
(2019 ~ 2028)		€102.5M€240K
Phil Foden 248990Man City (2016 ~ 2027)€118.5M€230K
Bukayo Saka 228789Paris Saint Germain (2018 ~ 2024)€181.5M€230K
Geovany Quenda177088Sporting CP (2024 ~ 2027)€4M
€6K
Johan Bakayoko217988PSV (2019 ~ 2026)€39.5M€15K
Takefusa Kubo238188Real Sociedad
(2022 ~ 2029)		€51.5M
€46K
Estanis 207186Sampdoria€4.5M€4K
Oscar Bobb207285Man City (2019 ~ 2029)€5.5M€59K
Sergio Lopez186485Independiente (2023 ~ 2026)€1.9M€6K
Abdul Fatawu207685Leicester City (2024 ~ 2029)€16.5M€39K
Ben Doak186685Middlesbrough (On loan through 2025)€2.2M€33K
Roony Bardghji187085Kobenhavn (2021 ~ 2025)€3.7M
€12K

At just 16 years old, Lamine Yamal played 37 matches for Barcelona last season. Then, at the Euros, the superstar winger had a breakout tournament, and that form has carried over into this campaign. In six matches, Yamal registered three goals and five assists.

Multiple stellar seasons in a row have made Rodrygo one of the best wingers in the world. It will be challenging to lure the Brazilian star away from Real Madrid, but there is always a chance for a change of scenery.

Best LW players

NameAgeOverall ratingPotentialTeam & ContractValueWage
Vinicius Junior239094Real Madrid
(2018 ~ 2027)		€171.5M€340K
Rafael Leao 258689AC Milan (2019 ~ 2028)€90M€210K
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia238589Napoli (2022 ~ 2027)€77.5M€150K
Savinho208288Man City (2024 ~ 2029)€47.5M€115K
Bradley Barcola218087PSG (2023 ~ 2028)€43M€67K
Gabriel Martinelli238386Arsenal (2019 ~ 2027)€49.5M€135K
Anthony Gordon 238286Newcastle United (2023 ~ 2027)€43.5M€120K
Jeremy Doku 228086Man City (2023 ~ 2028)€34M€115K
Joao Felix 248086Chelsea (2024 ~ 2031)€33.5M€110K
Ferran Torres248085Barcelona (2022 ~ 2027)€32M€105K

Vinicius Junior is the betting favorite to win the 2024 Ballon d’Or, recognizing the best player from the previous season. The Brazilian winger led Real Madrid to a Champions League win and LaLiga title.

In the absence of Kylian Mbappe at PSG, Bradley Barcola is the next man up. The 19-year-old winger has already scored four goals this season and has limitless potential.

Best RM players

NameAgeOverall ratingPotentialTeam & ContractValueWage
Cole Palmer 228589Chelsea
(2023 ~ 2033)		€78.5M€150K
Matias Soule217788Roma (2024 ~ 2029)€23.5M€25K
Assane Diao187187Real Betis (2022 ~ 2027)€4.8M€13K
Michael Olise228287FC Bayern Munich (2024 ~ 2029)€47M€65K
Yankuba Minteh197486Brighton (2024 ~ 2029)€10M€43K
Baris Yilmaz248086Galatasaray (2021 ~ 2027)€33.5M€50K
Yan Couto 228086Borussia Dortmund (On loan through 20225)€34M€105K
Luis Guilherme187186West Ham (2023 ~ 2028)€43.5M€95K
Nestory Irankunda186885Bayern Munich (2024 ~ 2028)€3.1M€21K
Mohammed Kudus238286West Ham (2023 ~ 2028)€43.5M€95K
Francisco Conceicao217885Juventus (On Loan through 2025)€28.5M€14K
Wilfred Gnonto 207485Leeds United (2022 ~ 2028)€9.5M€33K

Cole Palmer put the Premier League on notice last season, finishing with 22 goals and 11 assists. Chelsea’s star player picked up right where he left off last season, and is one of the league’s brightest talents.

After a phenomenal season at Crystal Palace, electrifying winger
Michael Olise earned a massive move to Bayern Munich. It didn’t take long for Olise to adjust to life in Germany, as the squad has been firing on all cylinders.

Best LM players

NameAgeOverall ratingPotentialTeam & ContractValueWage
Nico Williams 218589Athletic Club (2020 ~ 2027)€78.5M€44K
Alejandro Garnacho207987Manchester United (2021 ~ 2028)€38.5M€71K
Moleiro207787Las Palmas (2021 ~ 2026)€23M€19K
Julien Duranville186687Borussia Dortmund (2023 ~ 2027)€2.7M
€16K
Yeremy Pino217987Villarreal (2020 ~ 2027)€39.5M€32K
Adrian Liso196786Real Zaragoza (2023 ~ 2029)€2.6M€5K
Jamie Bynoe-Gittens 197586Borussia Dortmund (2022 ~ 2028)€12M€26K
Roger Fernandes 187386Sporting Braga (2021 ~ 2028)€7M€8K
Antonio Nusa197286RB Leipzig (2024 ~ 2029)€5.5M€24K
Karim Adeyemi227986Borussia Dortmund (2022 ~ 2027)€35.5M€43K
Eliesse Ben Seghir197485AS Monaco (2022 ~ 2027)€9M€22K

Spain leaned on a massive youth movement to win the 2024 European Championship. At the center of that run was Nico Williams, who tore apart opposing defenses throughout the tournament.

Meanwhile, Jamie Gittens followed in the footsteps of fellow Englishman Jadon Sancho at Borussia Dortmund and has broken out as a rising star in Europe.

For more on FC 25, check out our guides on how to check your record in Ultimate Team and Career mode and the best camera settings.

