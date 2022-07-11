Minecraft YouTuber traps trolls in the End and they can’t escape

Josh Tyler . 29 minutes ago

In an act of vengeance, one Minecraft YouTuber put some trolls in an endless loop of being trapped in the End.

While Minecraft is often perceived as a peaceful, creative simulation game, anyone playing on a large server knows the annoyance of trolls.

Rather than cooperating to make the server an enjoyable experience, these players will often spend their time destroying your hard work.

Whether through traps laced with TNT or just placing objects in a way that makes if difficult to maneuver through your house, trolls can be anyone’s villain origin story. One YouTuber showed the lengths they would go to punish trolls.

A YouTuber by the name Scatter posted a video on July 10, showing how a couple of trolls had been annoying him by blowing him up over and over again.

So Scatter got an idea to make those two trolls pay.

He explains that one day, he saw the two throwing Ender Pearls in an attempt to find a nearby stronghold.

Scatter managed to get there before those two, finding the End Portal and placing a bed underneath.

With a cunning lie, Scatter managed to convince the two to lay down on the beds, promising green axolotls in exchange. Instead of axolotls, the trolls woke up to a nightmare.

By going to sleep beneath an active End Portal, the two players woke up in the End. And, unfortunately, Scatter had already blocked the spawn area in the End, making it impossible for the two trolls to access the other portal in the End and get back.

Scatter says that he is planning to keep the two trolls down there one hour for every like the video gets, and to drop a lit TNT onto them for every new subscriber.

The video currently has over 92,000 likes, which equates to over 10 years stuck in the End. That’s quite the punishment for a bit of trolling.