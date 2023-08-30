Manchester City star Erling Haaland sat down with KSI and Logan Paul during the ImPaulsive podcast and admitted he “loves” playing Minecraft with his hometown friends from Norway.

When the Norweigan striker is not too busy being one of the world’s best football players for Premier League club Manchester City, he is also an avid gamer.

Erling Haaland has previously shared that part of his post-match routine involves him going home to play video games in order to clear his head after football matches. Although he stated the game was “too embarrassing” and chose not to reveal the game.

While sitting down with global sensations KSI and Logan Paul on the ImPaulsive podcast, they spoke with the football star at length in order to promote their PRIME sponsorship with Haaland.

The group discussed various topics and eventually went on to discuss what he gets up to in his spare time, where he soon revealed his love for gaming.

Erling Haaland reveals he “loves” playing Minecraft and FIFA

Haaland began speaking about how he used to watch KSI’s videos and other YouTube content when he was younger.

KSI went on to ask him if he plays any video games or watches anything else in order to relax.

“Yes, I’ve been playing FIFA. I actually play a bit of Minecraft with my friends. I actually do that, I love it,” he said.

“Let’s go!” KSI responded, as they all laughed.

“They sit back in Norway and I sit back in England and just basically, talk about nothing,” Haaland then said.

Erling Haaland isn’t the only major sponsorship PRIME has announced in the Footballing world, as they have also revealed sponsorships with clubs Bayern Munich and Arsenal.