Marvel Snap’s controversial Spotlight Cache feature set for major overhaul

Marvel Snap’s polarizing Spotlight Cache feature is up for an overhaul as Second Dinner responds to a tidal wave of player criticism.

Released on July 12, the new Spotlight Cache feature aimed to provide players with a more diversified and engaging card acquisition experience. However, it sparked controversy among the community, with a key complaint being the significant reduction in Collector’s Tokens — an in-game token that allowed players to purchase newly-released cards.

The implementation of the Spotlight Cache system drastically altered the in-game economy, notably reducing the frequency of these Collector’s Tokens and completely eradicating the provision of gold from Collector’s Caches.

As per the prior system, free-to-play gamers could accumulate around 4,000 tokens and roughly 800 gold monthly. After the Spotlight Cache was introduced, they’ve been left with only about 400 tokens per month and no gold.

Understandably, players took to various platforms, such as Reddit, to voice their dissatisfaction. Discussions with titles like “Getting 50 tokens in a cache feels like absolute s***” and comments criticizing the new Spotlight Cache for its less-than-generous rewards became commonplace.

However, it wasn’t all negative; a segment of the player base welcomed the change, emphasizing the potential for obtaining new cards under the new system.

Responding to the heated community feedback, Second Dinner, the developers behind Marvel Snap, announced an upcoming overhaul of the Spotlight Cache system.

“We do see the Spotlight Cache system accomplishing the primary goal of bringing more cards to more players, but we hear your feedback and agree there’s room for improvement,” they stated.

The developers identified the Random S4/S5 duplicate fallback as the highest priority for adjustment. The change set for the next patch is aimed at addressing this concern, with the Premium Mystery Variant reward being replaced with a more appealing offer for some players – 1,000 tokens.

Moreover, Second Dinner expressed plans for future UI improvements and tweaks to surrounding systems that contribute to card acquisition. “We’ll be continuing to monitor, listen, and actively make changes to card acquisition until it’s in a great place!” they assured the player base.

Despite the controversy, the developers stand by their assertion that the Spotlight Cache system has achieved its intended goal of making card acquisition more diverse and engaging.

But this update seems to be a step in the right direction for Marvel Snap players who have so far reacted positively to the news.