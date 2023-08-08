Marvel Snap’s August 8 update patch notes: Spider-Man gets new role

The August 8 Marvel Snap update is now live, introducing a slew of balance adjustments and general improvements. The spotlight shines on Spider-Man, who has undergone a significant rework. Here’s a comprehensive breakdown of the latest patch notes.

As Marvel Snap continues to evolve, Second Dinner has rolled out another patch to ensure a balanced and engaging gameplay experience. With the introduction of new features and card adjustments, players have a lot to look forward to.

Before you dive back into the action, it’s crucial to familiarize yourself with the changes, especially if Spider-Man is a staple in your deck.

Spider-Man rework takes center stage

The most notable change in this update is the rework of Spider-Man. Previously, Spider-Man’s ability prevented opponents from playing cards at a specific location. Now, he has a new ability that aligns more with the Spider-Verse theme of movement.

Spider-Man

[ Old ] 5/4 – On Reveal: Your opponent can’t play cards at this location next turn.

[New] 3/5 – On Reveal: Move to another location and pull an enemy card from here to there.

The developers at Second Dinner felt that the previous incarnation of Spider-Man was polarizing and didn’t reflect the character’s popularity in the Marvel universe. The new ability aims to make Spider-Man more enjoyable to play while still offering strategic depth.

Additional card adjustments in Marvel Snap’s August 8 update

Let’s delve deeper into the card adjustments that accompany Spider-Man’s rework in this update:

Cable

[ Old ] 2/2 – On Reveal: Put the bottom card of your opponent’s deck into your hand.

[New] 2/2 – On Reveal: Draw the top card of your opponent's deck.

Previously, Cable would pull the bottom card from your opponent’s deck into your hand. This has been changed, and now Cable will draw the top card of your opponent’s deck. This adjustment, as per Second Dinner, is to ensure that players can gain an information advantage against their opponents, making gameplay more strategic.

Magik

[ Old ] 3/2 – You can’t play this on turn 6. On Reveal: Change this location to ‘Limbo’.

[New] 3/2 – On Reveal: Replace this location with 'Limbo'. Doesn't work after turn 5.

Magik’s ability has been slightly tweaked for better gameplay dynamics. Before, she couldn’t be played on turn 6. Now, she can be played on that turn, but her ability to replace a location with ‘Limbo’ won’t work after turn 5. This change offers players more flexibility while still maintaining a strategic element to her use.

Mister Negative

[ Old ] 4/-1 – On Reveal: Swap the Power and Cost of all cards in your deck.

[New] Gameplay Change: Caps Costs at a maximum of 6. (no text change)

A subtle yet impactful change has been made to Mister Negative. While his card text remains the same, there’s now a cap that sets Costs at a maximum of 6. This change is to align his functionality with the Peak location, ensuring consistency in gameplay.

Rogue

[ Old ] 3/2 – On Reveal: Steal an Ongoing ability from a random enemy card at this location.

[New] Gameplay Change: Now triggers On Reveals if the copied Ongoing card had one. (no text change)

Rogue’s ability has been enhanced. While she still steals an Ongoing ability from a random enemy card at her location, she will now also trigger any On Reveal effects if the copied Ongoing card had one. This change makes Rogue a more versatile card, potentially turning the tide in crucial moments.

“Evolved” The Thing

[ Old ] 4/6 – On Reveal: Afflict a random enemy card here with -1 Power. Repeat this twice more.

[New] 4/6 – On Reveal: Afflict 3 random enemy cards here with -1 Power.

The Thing’s ability has been refined for better clarity and gameplay. Instead of afflicting a random enemy card three times with -1 Power, he will now afflict 3 different enemy cards with -1 Power each. This change spreads out The Thing’s impact, making him a more strategic choice against multiple enemy cards.

General Updates and Bug Fixes

Players can now enjoy the Multi-Upgrade feature, allowing for quicker card upgrades. Additionally, the option to upgrade cards with Gold has been introduced. Avatar selection has been streamlined, and a bug fix ensures that upgradeable cards in your Collection no longer increase the red-dot notification count if left un-upgraded.

Several bugs have been addressed, including one that caused the Mirror Dimension to loop and another that trapped players in an old Season Pass season.