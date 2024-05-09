Secret Lair Superdrop reprints famous MTG Villains

MTG’s Secret Lair Superdrops have brought players many valuable cards, crossovers, and showcases for Magic’s talented artists.

The upcoming Spring Superdrop has teased a double-whammy of Secret Lair sets full of excellent reprints, featuring legendary villainous Creatures and Planeswalkers from all across Magic’s broad history.

Secret Lair Outlaw Anthology Vol. 1: Rebellious Renegades and Outlaw Anthology Vol. 2: Sinister Scoundrels feature a fresh coat of paint for many recognizable MTG baddies, from skulking schemers to multiversal threats.

The Spring Superdrop is gearing up to be an improvement over recent Secret Lair offerings. For every excellent Secret Lair like Artist Series: Rovina Cai, there has been a misfire like the misprinted Deceptive Divination.

These spring Secret Lairs showcase style in abundance thanks to the Poker Face and Wanted Poster sets, as well as bold new crossover potential with Hatsune Miku.

While many collectors look to Secret Lairs for artistic verve and variety, a large portion of the player base is interested in valuable reprints. That’s where the two Outlaw Anthology Secret Lairs come in. The contents of the Secret Lairs were revealed through Wizards of the Coast and Good Time Society.

Outlaw Anthology Vol. 1: Rebellious Renegades features Tezzeret, the Seeker, Griselbrand, Grenzo, Havoc Raiser, and Nicol Bolas, Planeswalker.

Tezzeret is an excellent inclusion in any blue-mana artifact deck thanks to its untap and search effects. Griselbrand is notorious for its incredible draw and flying power, so much so that the card is banned in the Commander format (but still playable in others.)

Grenzo is a great aggro option that prevents opponents from turtling up without attacking, and Bolas is a highly destructive Planeswalker that can burn, steal permanents, and destroy at will.

Outlaw Anthology Vol. 2: Sinister Scoundrels launches with Vorinclex, Voice of Hunger, Karona, False God, Korvold, Fae-cursed King, and Memnarch.

Vorinclex pushes the game’s tempo in your favor, doubling up on mana production while slowing down opponents. Karona is a powerful, unpredictable wildcard that passes around the table each turn.

Korvold is an exceptionally powerful sacrifice-based card that can easily swing for lethal all by himself. Finally, Memnarch is an Artifact Creature that can take over opponents’ boards with enough mana investment.

The average market price of each of these cards pre-reprint on TCGPlayer can be found below:

Tezzeret, the Seeker: $20.17

Griselbrand: $10.19

Grenzo, Havoc Raiser: $0.31

Nicol Bolas, Planeswalker: $3.67

Vorinclex, Voice of Hunger: $5.95

Karona, False God: $3.01

Korvold, Fae-cursed King: $12.33

Memnarch: $7.02

Rebellious Renegades total reprint value: $34.34

Sinister Scoundrels total reprint value: $28.31

MTG’s Secret Lair Spring Superdrop will go live for orders starting on May 13. Wizards’ unpopular decision to switch to a limited-run model means that many recent Secret Lairs have been selling out within hours of launch, so be sure to check out the Superdrop as soon as possible if you want to get your hands on these cards.