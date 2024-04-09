MTG’s incredible Secret Lair sells out in record time

MTG’s Secret Lair is spotlighting artist Rovina Cai, and the fan demand is so great that the set is no longer available in US stores.

Once again, MTG Secret Lair’s new limited-run model is preventing fans from getting their hands on a highly coveted new Magic release. Secret Lair Artist Series: Rovina Cai showcases one of MTG’s most uniquely talented artists, and fans came to see the set in droves, buying up every copy on the US storefront in under twelve hours.

Where once the print-to-order model would have ensured as many interested players as possible would be able to pick up any Secret Lair that appealed to them, the limited-run change is causing fans without lightning reflexes to miss out.

Despite the questionability of its release model, what’s really impressive here is that this set sold out in such a short time while containing a remarkably low reprint value. The most expensive card in the set is Sword of the Animist, but even this isn’t the type of bomb players have come to expect from Secret Lairs. As explained by user Dawgmoth on Reddit:

“The fact the value in that lair in foil was only $19 and sold out first is such incredible praise for the artist.”

If a Secret Lair manages to combine good reprint value with a theme and style that broadly appeals to players – as was the case with Secret Lair Commander Deck: Raining Cats and Dogs – then selling out is only a matter of time under the new limited-run model.

However, Artist Series: Rovina Cai didn’t contain any hugely needed reprints like Raining Cats and Dogs’ Anointed Procession. Instead, the surge of interest was brought about simply by the cards being beautifully designed.

WotC/Rovina Cai

Cai is a well-known figure in MTG artist circles, previously lending their talents to cards like Fire Covenant and Fading Hope, so fans knew they’d be getting something well worth their money with this Secret Lair. The tarot-inspired style helps the set stand apart, with each card representing one of the Minor Arcana, according to Cai on Twitter.

With such immediate positive feedback from the fanbase, MTG and Rovina Cai should be a partnership primed for years of further collaboration. At the very least, the Secret Lair Artist Series has done its job perfectly, spotlighting a creator whose artistry has contributed to Magic’s success.

On an important note for MTG fans outside of the US, the Secret Lair Artist Series: Rovina Cai is still available for purchase in EU territories. Check it out and see for yourself why this Secret Lair is in such high demand.