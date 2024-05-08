Rare MTG Thunder Junction dinosaur doubles in price

MTG Outlaws of Thunder Junction has a wide array of powerful and valuable cards in The Big Score bonus sheet, and Vaultborn Tyrant is the latest to get a price spike.

Vaultborn Tyrant is the latest card from The Big Score to see a spike in price as players start to realize the card’s potential. Previously, The Big Score Artifacts like Ancient Cornucopia, Simulacrum Synthesizer, and Lotus Ring have racked up a hefty price tag but now it’s a Creature’s turn to shine.

Selling for around $9 shortly following Outlaws of Thunder Junction’s release, Vaultborn Tyrant has more than doubled in price recently to an average of $25.04 on TCGPlayer. This spike is thanks to the popularity of dinosaur Creatures and competitive viability in Pioneer decks

Dinosaur Creatures have had no shortage of support in MTG recently, thanks to the overwhelming power displayed by The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Commander Pantlaza, Sun-favored. Pantlaza has been climbing the ranks of most-played Commanders at a nearly unprecedented rate. Dinosaur support cards are in high demand as a result, and Vaultborn Tyrant slots squarely into that category.

Vaultborn Tyrant is a 6/6 with trample, but for 5GG (two green mana and five of any color) that isn’t enough to make it stand out. Colossal Dreadmaw has the same combat capabilities for one mana less, and dinosaur decks already have dozens of heavy-hitting options like Gishath, Sun’s Avatar, and Ghalta, Primal Hunger.

With combat already covered, Vaultborn tyrant finds its niche in dinosaur Commander decks by bringing value alongside power. Vaultborn Tyrant allows you to draw a card and gain 3 life whenever itself or another Creature with 4 power or greater enters the battlefield under your control. With no once-per-turn limit on this effect, and dinosaur decks packing a wealth of creatures with over 4 power, Vaultborn Tyrant makes you much harder to kill and restocks your hand with new options.

