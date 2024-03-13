Rare MTG Commander collection on sale at Walmart

Commander Collection: Black features powerful and valuable black mana cards to expand your MTG collection.

One of the most iconic and eye-catching elements of MTG has always been the color pie. Anyone who gets into Magic as a hobby will swiftly find themselves drawn to specific mana colors, as their varied, divergent gameplay has always been at the heart of Magic.

For players that favor black mana, Walmart is running an excellent deal. Commander Collection: Black could be just what you need to build out your MTG collection with some all-time greats, and the product is currently 17% off at Walmart right now. It can be rare for Walmart to host big MTG deals like this, so be sure to give it a look while the offer stands.

MTG Commander Collection: Black gets discounted at Walmart

Commander Collection: Black features a powerhouse selection of black mana cards, focusing in on some of the color’s most tried-and-true strategies. This is the premium version of the product, meaning that each of the included cards is a foil variant, perfect for collectors.

Black mana is the color of ruthlessness, ambition, and death. Any deck primarily focusing on black will have removal in abundance, as well as an unparalleled ability to return their best resources from the grave. If a card really matters in a black mana deck, you can expect to see it again and again.

This mana color pairs exceptionally well with aggressive or control-based decks, building out any player’s arsenal of ways to deal with their opponents’ biggest threats.

With thousands of black mana cards created over MTG’s 30-year lifespan, every player will find their favorites after enough time spent cracking packs and battling at the kitchen table or in their local game store. For players that already have an affinity for black, or newcomers to MTG looking to explore the game’s best options, this Commander collection is a great place to start.

