MTG players celebrate favorite “failed” game mechanics

MTG has left plenty of game mechanics in the trash over the years, but many players see these failures as treasures waiting to be reclaimed.

The beauty of Magic: The Gathering lies in its constant innovation, with new mechanics and abilities cycling in and out of the game with each set. Many mechanics that perform well and are warmly received by players will go on to become staples of the game, becoming ‘evergreen’ or ‘deciduous’.

Still, in a game with a history as long and intricate as MTG’s, it’s only natural that some aspects will age poorly. Some mechanics that were expected to succeed will instead flop horribly, being unfun to play or destabilizing the game’s balance. These mechanics are often left behind and only revisited if there is a compelling reason.

Many players have their favorites among these ‘failed’ game mechanics though. In a recent thread on Reddit, players gathered to discuss their favorite MTG mechanics that have been left by the wayside, with some arguing for their eventual return.

MTG players discuss ‘failed’ mechanics

Reddit user LucianoThePig got the ball rolling, inviting players to share their favorite failures:

“There are a lot of reasons to endear oneself to a failed mechanic. Maybe it was just a little underbaked or underutilized, but in the right context could thrive!

“Or maybe it was one so ridiculous, so awful, so pitiful, that you almost can’t help but love it.”

Commenter SleetTheFox was quick to jump in and offer some praise to the Soulbond mechanic, with many other users responding favorably:

“Soulbond was a blast. I love how you could mix and match them to make creatures that played differently every time. I was sad to see the mechanic do so poorly.”

As a versatile mechanic, Soulbond ensures that a deck running it will never get too linear in its gameplay patterns.

Elsewhere in the thread, multiple commenters professed to be fans of the Cipher ability. With a new Ravnica set releasing without its inclusion, it’s safe to say that Cipher won’t be returning from the scrap heap any time soon. But that won’t keep fans like Aestboi from backing up the mechanic:

“Cipher is so cool as a concept but other than Hidden Strings doesn’t see any play. In general, I like the concept of instants and sorceries that are long-term investments rather than one-offs.”

It seems that the beloved nature of Ravnica as a plane plays a part in some fans remembering Cipher in a positive light, as is the case with Delmarnam888, who posted:

“Cipher, I miss you. We see you back every once in a while, but I’ve never forgotten about you. Please come back…”

Will ‘failed’ MTG mechanics return?

Thankfully, MTG’s designers aren’t ready to ever confirm that a mechanic will never return. Even if it takes a miracle, the right circumstances and justification can bring a mechanic back from the dead, as with Fortifications and Storm in the recent Universes Beyond: Fallout. So for all the MTG players mourning a mechanic that never got its dues, there’s always at least a slim hope of seeing a return!

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.