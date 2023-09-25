MTG Universes Beyond brings The Princess Bride story to life 

The cult-classic The Princess Bride will be receiving its own set of MTG Secret lair cards with brand new art.

MTG Universes Beyond is expanding at a rapid rate, branching out and adapting a whole host of beloved properties. With The Walking Dead and Doctor Who receiving their own releases, some of the biggest names in TV have been brought under the MTG banner. But Universes Beyond is looking further than the small screen for its next adaptation, and it’s found some lucrative targets in cinema.

MTG Jurassic Park is almost certain to be a hit, but perhaps a more interesting choice is the recently revealed Universe Beyond Secret Lair: The Princess Bride. A beloved movie in its own right, The Princess Bride doesn’t hold the same broad franchise appeal as Jurassic Park or The Lord of the Rings. This is a good sign for the health and variety of Universes Beyond, showing that MTG is willing to adapt material that will excite fans and not merely shareholders.

Universes Beyond Secret Lair: The Princess Bride

Rather than forcing players to break the bank in order to acquire powerful new card designs, The Princess Bride set provides alternate-art versions of existing cards. This should serve to make the set less compulsory for players trying to stay on competitive Magic’s cutting edge. We’ve listed the new Princess Bride cards as well as the cards that they are alters of below.

MTG The Princess Bride Cards and originals

WOTC

Westley, Dread Pirate Roberts/Fynn the Fangbearer

Buttercup, Provincial Princess/Sisay, Weatherlight Captain

Miracle Max, Unemployed/Marchesa, the Black Rose

Rodents of Unusual Size/Pack Rat

Vizzini, Criminal Mastermind/Baral, Chief of Compliance

Inigo, Avenging Swordsman/Samut, Voice of Dissent

Fezzik, Rhyming Giant/Brion Stoutarm

Additionally, two cards with new art but unchanged names are part of The Princess Bride Secret Lair, likely because of their thematic relevance to the story. The two are listed below.

Battle of Wits

Silence

If The Princess Bride and Jurassic Park secret lairs prove to be a success, it’s likely that we’ll continue to see Secret Lairs of this nature in the future. As MTG continues to grow, products like this provide a window to draw more and more prospective players into the hobby.

The Princess Bride Secret Lair will become available to purchase from Wizards on October 2nd.

