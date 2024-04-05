MTG Thunder Junction creature brings back classic ability that could break your games

Crackling Spellslinger brings the storm ability back to MTG, giving players access to massive amounts of magical power.

Storm is infamous among MTG players as one of the most broken abilities ever printed. The sheer power that Instants and Sorceries could accrue through Storm is practically outmatched.

MTG’s Storm Scale – a scale used to measure the likelihood of mechanics returning to the game – was named after this ability’s infamy.

Recently, however, MTG designers have been letting Storm out to play every so often. Universes Beyond: Fallout featured Radstorm, and now outlaws of Thunder Junction is introducing Crackling Spellslinger, a frankly busted new card that can grant your next spell Storm after it enters the battlefield (ETB).

WotC

Outlaws of Thunder Junction is really pushing spellslinger players towards casting a bunch of spells in one explosive turn.

The new Plot mechanic allows you to set up Rube Goldberg machines of destruction, with intricate combos and big bursts of damage all going off at once.

Crackling Spellslinger debuts in the Quick Draw Commander deck which rewards this strategy, and this card will be a key component of the deck’s win-cons.

Outlaws of Thunder Junction is introducing plenty of excellent new Commanders, but it’s good to know that its support cards can be just as powerful.

Due to its lack of the Legendary status, Crackling Spellslinger won’t be heading up any decks, but it’s sure to find its way into dozens of Izzet builds once Outlaws of Thunder Junction launches on April 19.