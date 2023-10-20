MTG Universes Beyond: Fallout – Best cards revealed so far

From Deathclaws to unstoppable radiation, we’re walking you through the biggest wasteland-set threats revealed for MTG’s Fallout decks so far.

MTG’s Universes Beyond sets have been going from strength to strength, with Tales from Middle Earth and Doctor Who drawing in a huge number of new players to the TCG.

Universes Beyond: Fallout is all set to continue that success, and Wizards have revealed a number of the most powerful cards that will be appearing in the set. We’ve sifted through for the best of the best, and are here to the you the best cards from MTG’s Universes Beyond: Fallout reveal.

Radstorm

Radstorm is a deceptively simple card, but Proliferate and Storm appearing on the same card is a hell of a keyword combo. Storm rarely appears in new MTG releases anymore due to its sheer power, and Proliferate is so popular that Atraxa, Praetors’ Voice is the top Commander of all time on MTG aggregate site EDHREC.

Proliferate is as powerful as it is salt-inducing. While there are all kinds of fun strategies that Proliferate can facilitate, from Planeswalkers to Sagas, they all pale when compared to Poison Counters. With access to enough sources of Proliferate, Poison Counters can rack up from a minuscule threat to an unavoidable instant kill in a single turn.

Radstorm may take a little setting up to achieve its full potential, but with the right combo, it can wipe out an entire table, leaving you the sole victor standing in the irradiated rubble.

Alpha Deathclaw

A 6/6 with Menace and Trample makes for a hard-hitting threat that is very difficult to completely block, befitting the Deathclaw’s dreaded reputation. But what really makes the Alpha Deathclaw such a potent threat is the lack of restriction on its destruction effect.

Many destruction effects specify ‘non-land permanent’, but Alpha Deathclaw’s effect can destroy any targetable permanent, including lands. And since it is both an ETB and Monstrous effect, Alpha Deathclaw can be looped to provide a consistent, devastating removal effect.

Land destruction is one of the most taboo strategies in MTG, but there’s no denying its efficacy. When used to full effect, the Alpha Deathclaw can lock your opponent out of being able to play for any spells at all.

Caesar, Legion’s Emperor

One of the most memorable characters in all of Fallout: New Vegas, Caesar is a sacrifice-based Commander with a ton of variety and power to back up his authority.

Caesar allows you to choose from two of his effects every turn means that you’ll quickly be building up an impressive board presence, restocking your hand, and eventually directly burning your opponents once the Legion is numerous enough.

Being in Mardu colors grants you a ton of options for sacrifice fodder. But even if you’re lacking, Caesar can generate two Creature tokens for the price of one, ensuring that you’ll never run out of fuel unless a boardwipe comes along.

