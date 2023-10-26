MTG The Lost Caverns of Ixalan exclusive card reveals

MTG The Lost Caverns of Ixalan is releasing very soon, and we’re happy to share with you some exclusive sneak peeks at two upcoming cards from the set.

Magic: The Gathering’s multiverse was shaken by the hordes of Phyrexia’s march. While Elesh Norn and her glistening oil have been successfully neutralized, all of the worlds touched by Phyrexia have been changed in ways big and small.

The people of Ixalan have been driven to the core of their world by the invasion, some seeking a new home, others power and glory. The Lost Caverns of Ixalan hold mystery, wonder, and danger in equal measure. 2023’s final premier MTG set is shaping up to be one of its best, with new mechanics, factions and more to be discovered.

Dexerto has been given two exclusive cards to reveal from The Lost Caverns of Ixalan. We’re excited to dig deep into Ixalan and uncover these spoilers for you, starting with Confounding Riddle.

MTG Lost Caverns of Ixalan card spoiler: Confounding Riddle

Confounding Riddle is an Instant spell costing 2U. With a choice between drawing a specific card and countering an opponent’s spell, Confounding Riddle is a versatile card that covers most of what Blue does best, and will very likely become a staple in standard.

Rather than just netting you a single card, Counfounding Riddle lets you dig through the top four cards of your deck and pick your favorite to add to your hand. While a single draw for 2U would be nothing to write home about, choosing from a selection skimmed from the top really boosts’ this ability’s usefulness.

Similar to other cost-based counterspells like Syncopate and Spell Stutter, Confounding Riddle will counter an opponent’s spell unless they can pay an additional four mana. Unless you’ve delved deep into the late-game, that four mana is likely to be a huge stumbling block, removing an opponent’s threat before it ever hits the field.

MTG Lost Caverns of Ixalan card spoiler: Bedrock Tortoise

Bedrock Tortoise is a creature costing 3G, with a beefy 6 defense to match its cost. In fact, defense is the name of the game overall, as Bedrock Tortoise grants hexproof to all of your creatures for as long as it’s your turn.

While it won’t prevent your opponents’ sorcery-speed removal, this card will do great work allowing you to set up your board without fear of your pieces being picked apart as you go.

Bedrock Tortoise’s second ability makes it a great new addition to toughness-matters decks, enabling creatures with more toughness than power to swing with their toughness instead. There’s always room for a surprise reversal in magic, and Commander decks like Arcades, the Strategist will be more than happy to add Bedrock Tortoise to their ranks.

MTG The Lost Caverns of Ixalan set launches on November 17 on paper, with the digital launch on Magic Arena coming on November 14. You can get access to the pre-release at your local game store from November 10 – 16.

