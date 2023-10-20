MTG players break Fallout card just hours after reveal

The House always wins, and with this powerful Mr. House card for MTG Fallout, players have figured out how to ensure that their decks will have similar luck.

Fallout: New Vegas is one of the most beloved titles in the long-running post-apocalyptic RPG series. With such a strong fan following, New Vegas was always going to be one of the most crucial parts of MTG’s Universes Beyond: Fallout crossover.

Mr. House is a hugely influential figure in New Vegas, and it was always highly unlikely that his MTG card would be underpowered. But through an unexpected interaction between MTG sets, fans have figured out how to break Mr. House and achieve a consistent power boost just hours after the card was first revealed.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Mr. House abuses the dice roll mechanic in MTG

As the head honcho of the Vegas strip, it’s only natural for Mr. House to utilize MTG’s dice-rolling mechanic. Mr. House’s passive ability creates a 3/3 Creature token whenever a 4 or higher is rolled on a die. Whenever a 6 or higher is rolled, a 3/3 Creature token and an additional Treasure token appear instead. These effects dovetail with House’s activated ability, allowing you to roll more dice whenever mana from a Treasure source is spent on the ability.

While this may be a powerful effect, the random nature of dice rolling would usually consign Mr. House to gimmick decks, fun but otherwise too inconsistent to be the most credible threat at the table.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Introducing Mr. House to the d20

Following the MTG x Fallout reveal of Mr. House, commenters such as DoctorKrakens on Reddit were quick to point out ‘Isn’t this cracked in a deck with cards that roll d20s?’

There are many effects in Magic that allow a player to roll a twenty-sided dice. When rolling a d20, suddenly Mr. House’s most powerful ability goes from a rare jackpot to an incredible payoff almost every single turn.

What’s more, the inclusion of ‘6 or higher’ in Mr. House’s rule text shows that Wizards foresaw this dice roll synergy and the ability is likely to stay as-is rather than seeing an errata.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Mr. House is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated cards in the Universes Beyond: Fallout set, and we’d be surprised if it doesn’t end up as a fan-favorite Commander.