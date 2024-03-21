MTG My Little Pony bonus card is a chaotic game-winning gamble

Discord, Lord of Disharmony comes with a random effect that can be one of the most powerful abilities in all of MTG.

Ponies: The Galloping 2 is the latest charity crossover between the worlds of Magic: The Gathering and My Little Pony. Much like the first release, this set collects several of the MLP characters together in card form, putting much more emphasis on fun and creativity than strict game balance.

While fans have known which ponies would appear in the set for months, Secret Lairs usually include a secret bonus card and Ponies: The Galloping 2 is no exception. The bonus card for this set is the fan-favorite dragon of chaos; Discord, and his Magic debut is causing quite a stir among players.

WOTC/Hasbro

Discord, Lord of Disharmony is a Legendary Rakdos (red and black mana) Creature card that can be cast for 2BR (two generic mana, a black, and a red.)

Previous Ponies: The Galloping Secret Lair cards have been printed with powerful, outside-the-box effects – like Rarity’s powerful protection that requires you to have a My Little Pony toy collection; a whole new form of pay-to-win! But Discord really takes the cake.

When Discord, Lord of Disharmony is active on your field, at the beginning of your end step you may choose a random Magic card name, through methods similar to Urza, Academy Headmaster’s random effect selection. Until your next end step, you may cast a copy of the randomly chosen spell using mana of any type, and copy its effect if Discord remains on the field.

While the random-chance aspect of this ability does make it somewhat unreliable, the potential to pull a game-winning effect out of thin air is incredibly tantalizing, just perfect for a being of chaos like Discord!

For Magic fans concerned about the potential power of this effect, It’s important to note that this card is silver-bordered, meaning it is not legal for use in officially sanctioned tournament settings.

That being said casual MTG formats like Commander now make up a majority of in-person play, and there’s nothing wrong with rocking up to a casual game and dropping Discord to see how the other players react.

