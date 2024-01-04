MTG Murders at Karlov Manor gets discounted before release

Place an order for the hotly-anticipated MTG set as soon as possible, and you’ll be one of the first to help unravel this unique murder mystery.

Murders at Karlov Manor is MTG’s next big release, packaging an enthralling murder mystery into the world’s biggest trading card game. This set will return players to Ravnica and allow them to play with skillful sleuths, shadowy figures, clues, and much more.

Dropping 14% from its standard price even before release, this is the cheapest that Amazon has ever offered for this pre-order. If you’re looking to get your hands on this MTG set, now is the optimal time.

Next big Magic set has price reduced before release

WOTC

Murders at Karlov Manor is set to be a Magic release like no other. While MTG has been reaching out into new genres recently – starting with the success of Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty’s cyberpunk theme – a murder mystery is brand-new territory.

Players have yet to see how the mystery will unfold through Karlov Manor’s story and cards, but the CLUE-esque trapping of the set revealed so far is a strong start.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Returning to the plane of Ravnica for the first time since the conclusion of MTG’s War of the Spark, Murders at Karlov Manor allows players to check in on fan-favorite characters like Ral Zarek and Tesya Karlov, and see just how the City of Guilds has been rebuilding since the multiversal invasion.

Comprising 36 packs totaling 504 cards, this booster box will allow you to build up a huge collection right away, setting you up for MTG success in Commander, Standard, and more.

January’s Ravnica Remastered promises to be an excellent catch-up for players looking to dive deep into the storied plane before Murders at Karlov Manor begins. With so much Ravnica content coming up, players are sure to fall in love with this plane all over again.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.