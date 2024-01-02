Where to buy MTG Fallout Commander decks & cards

MTG’s Universes Beyond: Fallout set is among the game’s most anticipated upcoming releases, and we’ll show you how to get your hands on it.

With four Commander decks showing off the best of what Fallout has to offer, fans of the beloved franchise will be itching to get their hands on these cards.

We’ll show you where these MTG Fallout cards can be found ahead of their March 8, 2024 release, ensuring that you can get them at the best price as soon as possible.

Article continues after ad

Where to buy MTG Universes Beyond: Fallout Commander decks and singles

While local game stores will stock the Fallout Commander decks, your best bet online is reputable TCG sites like Magic Madhouse, as well as through Amazon and Best Buy.

Article continues after ad

If splashing out on a whole Commander deck doesn’t appeal to you and you’d rather buy singles, TCGPlayer is the best place to go for individual cards.

MTG Universes Beyond: Fallout Commander decks release date

MTG’s first venture into the world of Fallout will begin on March 8, 2024. Following up February’s Murders as Karlov Manor set, the Fallout Commander decks are set to make a splash for MTG early in the New Year.

Article continues after ad

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

What’s in the MTG Universes Beyond: Fallout Commander decks?

Dexerto/WOTC/Bethesda

Each Universes Beyond: Fallout Commander deck will feature 100 cards, with the number of new cards per deck TBA.

As with previous Universes Beyond Commander decks like Warhammer 40K and Doctor Who, all of the reprinted cards in this set will be alt-art versions matching the set’s overall theme. Expect Commander format staples like Sol Ring and Arcana Signet to have their own Fallout flavor.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, special full-art lands in an isometric style matching the original Fallout games have been confirmed.

Article continues after ad

MTG Universes Beyond: Fallout mechanics

If you’re looking for a walkthrough on how each MTG Fallout Commander deck plays, be sure to check out our explainer guide.

Which Fallout games are in the Universes Beyond: Fallout Commander decks?

Obsidian Entertainment

The design team at Wizards of the Coast has attempted to fit in elements of and allusions to every game in the Fallout franchise. While later fan-favorite games like Fallout 3 and New Vegas may have prominent representations, the whole breadth of the franchise is touched on here.