MTG Karlov Manor Play Booster bundle gets 22% slashed off in spring sale

Murders at Karlov Manor has brought many engaging and powerful new options to MTG, and you can pick up a set bundle on sale right now.

Since the release of MTG’s Murders at Karlov Manor set, players have had the chance to get to grips with all of the set’s strengths. Beyond just the novelty of a Magic murder mystery, the set has proven to contain excellent new cards to add to any MTG player’s collection.

Now, ahead of the release of Outlaws of Thunder Junction, this is the perfect time to catch up on MTG’s most recent premier set.

The Murders at Karlov Manor Play Booster Bundle is currently 22% off at Amazon. Take advantage of these savings and you’ll be able to flesh out your MTG collection for significantly cheaper than the standard price.

This premier MTG set contains brand-new mechanics that allow for sharp thinking and dynamic gameplay. Hide your card’s identity with Disguise and then flip them all at once to ambush your opponents. Or build a deck stacked with Detective creatures to Investigate and draw into all your best options.

Murders at Karlov Manor isn’t just a creative new avenue for Magic sets, bringing in Clues, deduction, and more, it’s an excellent return to the plane of Ravnica.

Some of Murders at Karlov Manor’s best cards will likely shape the direction of MTG into 2024 and beyond. Intensely powerful creatures like Anzrag, the Quake-Mole, and Voja, Jaws of the Conclave are some of the most powerful Commander options ever printed, being equally at home as a deck’s Commander or in the 99.

