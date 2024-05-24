MTG Modern Horizons 3 Ugin card will wipe your opponent’s board with ease

Ugin’s Binding is a new blue mana Devoid Instant from MTG Modern Horizons 3 that has an initial bounce effect and an absolutely devastating board wipe when paired with colorless cards.

The Eldrazi have been the uncontested stars of the show in Modern Horizons 3, with the fan-favorite Eldritch archetype getting a huge wave of new support thanks to the Eldrazi Incursion pre-con deck. Much of Modern Horizons 3’s marketing has centered on the Eldrazi, and Ugin’s Binding is just further proof of these colorless Creatures coming back in force.

While Modern Horizons 3’s official spoiler season is in full swing, Ugin’s Binding is the latest in a series of unofficial set leaks. We’ll keep you updated on the veracity of this leak as Modern Horizons 3’s official set reveals continue.

When this Instant is initially cast, Ugin’s Binding bounces one target nonland permanent that its caster doesn’t control back to the permanent’s owner’s hand. While this effect is a useful momentary answer to a tricky threat or combo piece, this card’s real power is unlocked once it’s in the grave.

Eldrazi especially can cast high mana-value colorless cards with ease, meaning that Ugin’s Binding’s secondary effect is much easier to trigger than its 7-mana restriction would have it seem. Thanks to this, Ugin’s Binding can completely remove all threats from opponents’ boards with ease, leaving them wide open for you to attack and claim victory.

MTG fans have been caught between excitement and dread following the reveal of Ugin’s Binding. As succinctly said by Reddit user NintendoMasterNo1: “This is absurd.”

Other players were quick to agree, with another commenter explaining: “Cast scion for 2 mana, bounce opponents entire board. Seems ok.”

While the Eldrazi haven’t been featured in MTG for some time – outside of Commander Masters’ Eldrazi Unbound pre-con – Commander Masters has brought the archetype back and supercharged their power. Ugin’s Binding is among the most powerful cards in the entire archetype and is sure to see play in countless Eldrazi decks once Modern Horizons 3 launches on June 14.

