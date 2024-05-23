MTG Modern Horizons 3 Eldrazi alt Commander turns tokens into unkillable threats 

Azlask, the Swelling Scourge is the alt Commander of Modern Horizons 3’s Eldrazi Incursion pre-con deck. As opposed to Ulalek, Fused Attrocity’s copying mechanic, Azlask brings a whole new game plan to the table, boosting all your Creatures and granting a special buff to the deck’s Scions and Spawns.

Eldrazi Incursion’s usual game plan makes good use of Eldrazi Scion and Eldrazi Spawn tokens, with many new cards in the deck generating these Creatures.

However, under Ulalek’s command, Scions and Spawns are mostly used for their mana-generating sacrifice ability, serving as a stepping stone to cast the deck’s titanic threats.

WotC

Ulalek, Fused Atrocity can take some time to cast in Eldrazi Incursion, being a five-color Commander. Azlask on the other hand only costs 3 mana of any color, and begins setting up for later, more impactful plays as soon as it arrives on the field.

Even without the WUBRG mana necessary to cast its activated ability, Azlask can start racking up experience counters as your Creatures die (which can be easily achieved in the early game by making use of Scions’ or Spawns’ inbuilt sacrifice triggers.)

Then, once you have access to the requisite mana, Azlask can give your whole board a boost in Power and Toughness based on the number of experience counters you’ve managed to accrue.

Azlask’s boost can make all your Creatures difficult to deal with, but none more so than your Scions and Spawns. With these Creatures gaining Indestructible and Annihilator 1, you can attack opponents with a whole wave of tokens and watch as they are forced to sacrifice their best permanents.

While some Modern Horizons 3 Eldrazi reveals have been met with horror as much as excitement — such as the new, Annihilator-packing Ulamog — so far, MTG players have reacted warmly to Azlask, the Swelling Scourge.

MTG player FancysaurusRex said: “I like that this Commander is more themed around scions and spawns, helps it stand out a bit, so it won’t be the exact same deck as Ulalek.”

Wizards have put together a Commander deck worthy of the Eldrazi’s fearsome reputation with Eldrazi Incursion, and Aslask, the Swelling Scourge is one of the deck’s absolute highlights.