Modern Horizons 3’s lethal Plant Commander brings Little Shop of Horrors to MTG 

The Necrobloom is a brand-new Abzan Commander that brings Plants and Zombies into an unholy alliance that Popcap fans thought would never come.

With easy access to some of MTG’s best token support in Abzan colors, The Necrobloom is all set to make a big impact when Modern Horizons 3 releases on June 14.

Landfall is a popular and reliable strategy in MTG. The keyword activates a specific trigger whenever a land enters the battlefield. There are many ways to cheat land onto the field in most formats with dozens of powerful, repeatable triggers, all while gaining access to an increasing pool of mana. The Necrobloom is a great new Landfall Commander for players who love overwhelming opponents with a huge hoard of Creatures and having more than enough mana to spare to finish off the stragglers.

The Necrobloom’s main Landfall trigger creates a 0/1 Plant Creature token whenever a Land card enters the battlefield under its player’s control. These can be useful blockers in the early game, preventing opponents from getting to your life total by burying them in a defensive thicket.

The Necrobloom’s real power is unlocked by building a deck with a varied mana base. By including a wide array of lands with different names, you’ll be able to start making use of its secondary ability that much sooner.

When seven or more lands with different names are on its controller’s side of the Field, The Necrobloom will start pumping out 2/2 Zombie tokens instead of Plants. With this Commander properly nourished, you’ll soon have a huge wave of Creatures to send at and overwhelm any other players at the table. For those around in Standard in 2020, they will remember the chaos of Field of the Dead, which this feels eerily similar to.

This card’s final ability is hugely useful in making the most of your Landfall triggers, granting dredge 2 to lands in your grave. By filling the grave and returning Lands to the hand in one fell swoop, The Necrobloom sets up a reliable engine to stack up on mana and build an army of deadly tokens. It will all be about building that boardstate quickly, but if you can get set up with lots of ramp, you will be a pain to deal with.