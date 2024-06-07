MTG Modern Horizons 3’s strangest Commander is everything, everywhere

MTG’s Modern Horizons 3 set is tailored to the Modern format, but it still comes packed full of powerful new Commander cards. The Tricky Terrain deck is headed up by Omo, Queen of Vesuva, and this card is strange not only by the standards of Modern Horizons 3 but Magic: The Gathering as a whole.

Alongside Modern Horizons 3’s 300+ card main set, it is also launching with four pre-con Commander decks. These decks are highly varied, with one revitalising the Energy mechanic from Kaladesh, and another bringing back the fan-favorite Eldrazi Creatures.

Omo, Queen of Vesuva is the face Commander of Modern Horizons 3’s Simic-colored Tricky Terrain pre-con. While other MH3 pre-con Commanders have more straightforward effects, Omo’s unique playstyle allows players to diversify their mana and provide unique typal boosts to Creatures.

WotC

For starters, Omo, Queen of Vesuva is a 1/5 Creature that can be cast for two generic mana and either a blue or green mana. The card’s main ability to place ‘everything counters’ on Creatures and Land triggers on ETB and attacks. Omo’s low-power stat line makes it a curious choice for an attack trigger, but its fairly bulky toughness makes it clear that the main point of this Creature attacking is placing counters, not dealing damage.

When a Creature has an everything counter placed on it, it becomes every other Creature type in addition to its own. When a Land gains an everything counter, on the other hand, it becomes every Land type.

These abilities are highly unusual, and require some creative thinking to be put to best use. As such, Omo is the Modern Horizons 3 Commander with the highest skill ceiling.

While it’s possible to pay off Typal abilities with this Commander, your best bet is going to be using Omo’s everything counters as a unique way to build up large amounts of mana, and then run with classic Simic payoffs.

By making use of everything counters and unique Land cards like the Urza’s lands or Cloudpost, Omo, Queen of Vesuva will be pulling in a huge pool of colorless mana every turn. Big-mana colorless Creatures like Eldrazi Titans are a cinch to cast in Simic, and Omo is no exception.

Thanks to Modern Horizons 3’s influx of new Eldrazi, you’ll have no shortage of titanic beaters to throw into opponents thanks to this unique Commander.