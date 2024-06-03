Modern Horizons 3’s Eldrazi Artifact will help you ramp and then annihilate your opponents

Idol of False Gods is a unique Artifact from Magic: The Gathering’s Modern Horizons 3 set, being part of the eldritch Eldrazi archetype. This Artifact is a huge boost in the early game, and can convert into a Creature with the right set-up to finish off unsuspecting opponents.

Modern Horizons 3 has seen the Eldrazi return in full force to modern Magic. While this fan-favorite group of Lovecraft-inspired cards will remain absent from MTG’s story for the foreseeable future, Modern Horizons 3 has given Eldrazi fans a huge wave of new support.

Even before Modern Horizons 3, the Eldrazi remained one of the most terrifying threats any MTG player could face from across the board. While these colorless Creatures take a while to ramp up to their biggest threats, formats like Commander have provided dozens of ways for players to drop the Eldrazi titans onto the table as quickly as possible.

With horrifying, almost-impossible-to-recover-from abilities like Annihilator, the Eldrazi have always had a huge impact when slotted into any deck, and Modern Horizons 3 has given players a huge incentive to play Eldrazi typal decks.

Idol of False Gods is a 2-cost Kindred Artifact for the Eldrazi type, meaning that – even as an Artifact – it still counts as an Eldrazi card. Slotting perfectly into the archetype, this card has several abilities with strong synergies, creating sources of colorless mana and eventually becoming a titanic threat in its own right.

Idol of False Gods can be tapped for 1 generic mana and 1 colorless mana to create a 0/1 Eldrazi spawn, which itself can be sacrificed at any point to generate a colorless mana.

Building up a stockpile of Spawns is very useful in Modern Horizons 3 Eldrazi strategies – particularly with Eldrazi Incursion’s alt Commander – and helps to fuel the Idol’s second ability.

Whenever another Eldrazi controlled by the Idol’s owner dies – including sacrificed Spawns – a +1/+1 counter is put on Idol of False Gods. These counters have effect on this card purely in its Artifact state, but its third ability puts them to good use.

Finally, when Idol of False Gods has 8 or more +1/+1 counters on it, it becomes a 0/0 Creature with Annihilator 2, which can quickly whittle opponents’ permanents down if left unchecked.

MTG players have been quick to point out that Idol of False Gods is a huge improvement compared to previous Artifacts with the ability to become Creatures. As said by Reddit user crossbonecarrot2: “Reminds me of Monument to Perfection but vastly better.”

Eldrazi decks post-Modern Horizons 3 can hardly be said to be lacking in powerful damage dealers, but Idol of False Gods is a worthy addition thanks to being mana-cheap, generating sacrifice ramp, and eventually becoming a huge threat to opponents.