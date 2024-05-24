MTG Modern Horizons 3 spell recreates Godzilla x Kong and fans love it

Signature Slam is a new green mana Instant from MTG Modern Horizons 3 that sees Ape and Dinosaur face off in wrestling-style combat. What’s more, this spell can be used as a one-sided board wipe with the right setup.

“Fight” spells have become the premier method of Creature removal in green mana decks throughout many formats. Rather than destroying or exiling a Creature outright – or negating its power or abilities like with green staple Beast Within – Fight spells rely on green decks’ propensity for fielding powerful Creatures of their own.

While every color of mana in MTG has the ability to cast hard-hitting Creature spells, none do it with as much reliability and ease as green. It’s almost a guarantee that any deck with a heavy presence of green Creatures will be packed with high-power options.

Article continues after ad

Fight spells have their caster’s Creature deal damage equal to their power to opposing Creatures, relying on the green’s propensity to have massive monsters to take out any opposition. While this form of removal can be extremely potent, it relies on building up a board first to be put to best use.

Article continues after ad

WotC

Signature Slam is an extremely potent new Fight option that can be a single-target source of removal at worst, and a solution for opponents’ whole boards at best.

This spell puts a +1/+1 counter on a Creature the spell’s caster controls, granting it the Modified status. Then, each Modified Creature controlled by the caster fights as a target Creature they don’t control.

Article continues after ad

This card can be used at a push to take out an opponent’s most intimidating Creature. But its real potential is unlocked when used as part of decks that make broad use of +1/+1 counters. If your board is already set up with Creatures that enter with +1/+1s – or are granted them by Commanders like The Wise Mothman from Universes Beyond: Fallout – then all of your Creatures can fight and take out opposing threats, all for a cost of 2G.

MTG fans have quickly rallied around Signature Slam, praising both its power and the hilarious scenario depicted in the card art. As said by Reddit user CountedCrow: “I didn’t think any fight/bite art would surpass Savage Punch KTK Khans of Tarkir or Epic Confrontation DTK but this might do it.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another commenter pointed out that: “A modified ape punching dinosaurs is literally the plot of the newest Godzilla v. Kong.”

With Hydras as green mana’s signature Creature type, and Simic colors’ huge number of +1/+1 boosters, it’s safe to say that there are a multitude of MTG decks that can find a place for Signature Slam. With enough Creatures on your side boasting counters, this humble 3-mana card can be used as a one-side board wipe, leaving opponents defenseless before your onslaught of attacks.