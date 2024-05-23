Modern Horizons 3 card imitates famously broken Planeswalker Oko 

Modern Horizons 3 is bringing a whole host of new Creatures to MTG, and one of the standout new cards from the set brings the Planeswalker Oko’s most broken trick back to the game.

Trickster’s Elk is a green mana MTG Enchantment Creature that can be found in Modern Horizons 3 when the set launches on June 14. This card offers an effective way to neutralize Indestructible threats that was originally made infamous by the once-banned Planeswalker Oko, Thief of Crowns.

Trickster’s Elk can be cast for 2G, which would be far too much for a humble 3/3 in modern-day Magic, if it weren’t for the card’s Bestow ability.

When casting Trickster’s Elk for its bestow cost, this card’s real value becomes apparent, attaching to a Creature of your choice and turning them into a 3/3 Elk.

WotC

This ability has a wide array of uses, from conjuring up a sturdy early-game blocker in dire circumstances, or removing a tricky opposing Creature that would otherwise be too powerful to deal with or would be unaffected by standard means of removal.

What’s more, when this Enchantment is removed (usually by the attached Creature leaving the field), it becomes a 3/3 Elk on your side of the field, doubling up on the value offered by casting it.

Trickster’s Elk’s Bestow effect Is a direct adaptation of Oko, Thief of Crowns’ most notorious ability. Thankfully, Trickster’s Elk is nowhere near as salt-inducing as Thief of Crowns, as the Planeswalker’s elk-polymorphing skills were hated in large part due to being repeatable on each of its controller’s turns.

It appears the Oko is having something of a redemption tour in MTG right now. Not only is Trickster’s Elk a surprisingly playful reference to a one-time source of ire in the MTG Community, the Planeswalker himself recently received new support in the Outlaws of Thunder Junction set.

After playing a substantial role in Thunder Junction’s story, as well as appearing on the new – more balanced – card Oko, the Ringleader, it appears that this character is finally being let into the fanbase’s good graces.

Let’s just hope that Trickster’s Elk continues this positive trend, and the Thunder Junction Breaking News variant of Thief of Crowns doesn’t send Oko right back into trouble.