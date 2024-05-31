MTG Modern Horizons 3’s Copy Land is unique blue ramp

Modern Horizons 3 is packed full of excellent mana production cards, and Copy Land plays to Blue’s strengths as an innovative piece of Enchantment ramp.

Blue mana has a wide array of strengths in MTG, particularly countering and drawing cards. But if there’s one area that blue typically struggles in, it’s Land Ramp. Blue often falls back on mana rock Artifacts like Azorius Signet and the classic Sol Ring to keep up with opponents’ mana output.

For players that aren’t constrained by playing mono-blue, building a deck featuring other colors can really help blue out in the mana department. There’s a reason why Simic is so ahead of most other color pairings in mana production, but it’s green that picks up the slack in actually getting land out onto the field, while the blue side handles drawing as much as possible.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, Modern Horizons 3 is leveling the field somewhat with Copy Land, helping blue decks out with an ingenious new method of mana production that sticks close to the colors’ strengths and aesthetics.

Article continues after ad

WotC

Copy Land is an Enchantment that costs 2U to cast. When this card enters the field, its controller may have it come in as a copy of any Land currently on the field, while still retaining the Enchantment type.

The benefits of Copy Land are varied. While 3 mana may make it more expensive than a card like Arcane Signet, Copy Land is still incredibly versatile, allowing its controller to match an opponent’s best mana producer or double up on their own.

Article continues after ad

While under most circumstances Copy Land will allow players a decent advantage, MTG fans are already cooking up the biggest potential payoffs for this card. As said by Reddit user ReallyBadWizard: “Gonna have fun the game I manage to flip and immediately copy Dowsing Dagger with this.”