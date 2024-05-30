Modern Horizons 3’s Colossal Dreadmask turns iconic Creature into Equipment 

Colossal Dreadmask is a six mana green Equipment card releasing with MTG’s Modern Horizons 3 set. This card is not only a great and fun-to-use new Equipment, but also a direct callback to one of the Magic fanbase’s most beloved cards.

MTG has seen a real resurgence in Dinosaur decks lately, thanks to The Lost Caverns of Ixalan. This set focused on a return to the plane of Ixalan where Dinosaur Creatures always take centre-stage.

The Lost Caverns’ Commander Pantlaza, Sun-Favored has been at the center of thousands of new Dinosaur decks, throwing a light on Creatures of this type that MTG players might not have paid too much attention to before. And among Magic’s dinosaurs, there’s one that the community loves to talk about before any other: Colossal Dreadmaw.

This six-cost 6/6 is seen by many to be a quintessential green mana design. Its cost is easily payable in green decks where mana is plentiful, it hits hard, and its Trample ability means that opponents have to work hard to prevent its damage from getting through.

Colossal Dreadmask pays off the MTG community’s love of this destructive dino by effectively giving any Creature the chance to be a Colossal Dreadmaw for the day. Thanks to the Living Weapon ability, this card comes in attached to a 0/0 Creature, immediately granting it the stats and Trample ability of Colossal Dreadmaw.

While this would be a fun reference alone, Colossal Dreadmask upgrades Dreadmaw in one key way: reusable value. For a cost of 3GG, Colossal Dreadmask can be attached to any other Creature, grating them a power boost and evasion while adding onto the Creature’s original stats.

As expected, MTG fans have quickly flocked to Colossal Dreadmask. As said by Reddit user Dependent-Outcome-57: “I love how WotC has embraced the Colossal Dreadmaw meme.”

One commenter also had a suggestion that others immediately loved: “Equipping this to a Dreadmaw would be peak magic.”

Modern Horizons 3 has contained dozens of incredibly powerful cards, but thankfully it remains a place where MTG’s designers can cut loose and design with fun and flavor in mind too.