MTG Modern Horizons 3’s Simic X-cost spell creates clone-based chaos

Aggressive Biomancy is an X-cost spell from Modern Horizons 3 that expands your board state and deals with your opponents’ Creatures.

When Aggressive Biomancy is cast, its controller creates X copies of a target Creature they control, which can fight target Creatures controlled by opponents on entry.

Token boosters are not uncommon in MTG, but adding fight-based removal onto the same card helps to boost this card’s power level and set it apart.

This Sorcery can be cast for XXGU, making it fairly expensive to pay for X multiple times. Thankfully, Simic decks usually excel at mana production, meaning that even with the XX, you’ll still be able to create a significant number of copies.

Aggressive Biomancy is remarkably similar to a recent Simic X-cost spell – and one of Murders at Karlov Manor’s highlights – Doppelgang.

Where Doppelgang goes all-in on the cloning aspect – creating multiple copies of different Creatures – Aggressive Biomancy pulls in a different direction. This card can still expand your fighting force to ludicrous sizes, especially when drawing on the wealth of mana that Simic colors can so easily produce.

However, it focuses on creating copies of a single target, while also providing some unique removal that Doppelgang lacks.

One of MTG’s all-time best options for heading up X-cost decks in Commander is Zaxara the Exemplary. Zaxara is a Commander that is commonly tied to Hydra Creatures, but this Sultai Commander is always looking for new X-cost Instants and Sorceries that mesh with the deck’s sensibilities, and Aggressive Biomancy absolutely delivers.

For players looking into X-cost options, you definitely shouldn’t sleep on Universes Beyond: Warhammer 40K’s Magus Lucea Kane either. Zaxara works best when focusing on X-cost spellslinging, but Magus Lucea Kane is a true Creature-focused powerhouse and will make good use of Aggressive Biomancy’s copy and fight abilities.