MTG introduces new draft promos for 2024

MTG has introduced three big reasons to draft in-stores in 2024 and beyond.

While Draft Boosters may be retiring in MTG soon, drafting in person is alive and well. Magic’s recently announced Play Boosters contain all the value of a Set Booster but are still entirely draftable.

To help revitalize drafting after an uncertain period for the format, Wizards is offering brand-new promo cards for stores participating in drafts to hand out.

MTG provides stylish bonuses to help players draft







Three total draft promos are coming to MTG for the Murders at Karlov Manor set launching in February 2024. This set will focus on an intriguing new murder-mystery theme, bringing puzzles and deduction to MTG alongside some heavy CLUE flavor.

The three Murders at Karlov Manor draft promo cards each feature traditional foil, helping them to stand out from the pack. The promo cards are listed below:

Arcane Signet (Retro Frame)

Chaos Warp

Commander’s Sphere

Arcane Signet and Commander’s Sphere are both staples of the popular Commander format, helping drafting players to branch out into further in-person play. Chaos Warp is one of red mana’s undisputed best removal options and can spice up any red deck it’s slotted into.

Hopefully, the health of the draft format will improve with Wizards’ renewed focus, and this classic form of MTG will continue to see new players for years to come.

