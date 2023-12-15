MTG Collector Box hits historic low price in time for the holidays

Take advantage of some record-setting seasonal savings and pick up this rare MTG Collector set right now.

As the holidays draw closer, MTG and other trading card games are seeing a wide variety of sales. Among the best deals we’ve spotted is this March of the Machine: The Aftermath Collector Booster Box which is going for more than half off!

While MTG Collector editions can be on the pricey side, this deal will allow you to get your hands on a rare and unique Magic product for significantly less than the usual rate.

At a colossal 61% off right now, this is the lowest rate that Amazon has ever offered the March of the Machine: The Aftermath Collector Booster Box for. If you want to pick up this unique MTG release, there’s never been a better time than right now.

WOTC

March of the Machine: The Aftermath is an interesting experiment for MTG, showing the fate of planes and characters following the Phyrexian invasion arc. March of the Machine: The Aftermath works as both an epilogue and table-setting for the future of MTG’s storytelling.

A set of this kind is unlikely to recur in Magic’s immediate future, being so closely tied to a specific era of the game’s story, making March of the Machine: The Aftermath a unique standout set.

With a smaller range of cards than most MTG sets, this Collector Booster Box will allow you to pick up the majority of the set’s cards all at once. Get ahold of ex-Planeswalkers, legendary figures, and more with this Collector Booster Box today.

