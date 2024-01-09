Magic: The Gathering player baffled by seller’s bizarre delivery method for card

A Magic: The Gathering received a card they ordered in a bizarre case, which has delighted other fans online despite its silliness.

There’s a big secondary market for Magic: The Gathering cards, with players selling the ones they don’t want to others online, who might need them for the competitive decks they want to build or just like collecting the cards due to their artwork or their value.

As such, resellers need to think of how they will deliver these incredibly fragile cards to people worldwide. Fortunately, products on hand can help you, such as hard plastic sleeves that will help retain their shape and protect them in transit.

You also need to consider the case you’re going to send cards in, as ones that are too small risk being bent in transit. This means sellers will often send items in boxes that are much bigger than the cards to keep them as safe as possible.

A Magic: The Gathering player received a card in a Sex and the City VHS case, tape included

A user on the magicTCG Reddit page has shared photos of a card they ordered, which came in bizarre packaging. They ordered a Mental Misstep card, which came in a cardboard sleeve and was shipped in a Sex and the City VHS case, with the tape included.

Fans were quick to joke about the shipment: “The Phyrexian arc of sex and the city was a lot more impressive than I thought it would be,” one user wrote, while another said, “This Universe beyond cards are getting out of hand. Now we will have a Carrie Bradshaw commander deck?”

Some in the thread explained why the card might have been shipped in this way: “VHS tapes qualify for USPS Media Mail while Magic Cards do not! could explain if this is being shipped in the US — media mail is the most economical way to send packages, but only certain items are eligible

VHS tapes are practically worthless nowadays, while their hard plastic cases make them effective for securely shipping items. It’s actually not a bad way to send items that are as small and flat as a Magic: The Gathering card.

It’s unclear whether there’s a lot of bleedover between the Sex and the City and Magic: The Gathering fanbases, so the OP may not get much enjoyment out of several episodes of the fourth season of the show, but they at least got a funny story out of it.

