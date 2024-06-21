MTG’s Modern Horizons 3 Vampire Planeswalker gets huge price spike

MTG’s Modern Horizons 3 has more than lived up to Horizons sets past, featuring hugely powerful and costly cards that players are doing their best to get their hands on.

Among Modern Horizons 3’s most sought-after cards is the small cycle of flip-walkers. These transforming Planeswalkers have made quite a splash since the set’s debut, with several already skyrocketing in place. Now it’s Sorin of House Markov’s turn, as players are thirsting after this excellent new Orzhov Vampire.

Sorin of House Markov / Sorin, Ravenous Neonate was already on the pricey side following Modern Horizons 3’s launch, averaging around $9. However, this price has significantly spiked as players have gotten used to Modern Horizons 3 and seen the drain and gain that Sorin is capable of.

The Sorin flip-walker is now sitting at around $27, a sum worthy of this ascended aristocrat. While hopefully, the price will settle before too long for the sake of interested players, Flip-walkers’ rarity in MTG makes this a piece that collectors are going to want to grab as soon as possible.

WotC

Sorin of House Markov comes with a whole suite of abilities that are perfect for taking out opponents and keeping your life total high.

Thanks to the Creature side’s combo of Lifelink and Extort, it’s remarkably easy to meet the criteria to transform this card once the game gets going.

As soon as Sorin is in his newly awakened Planeswalker form, the fun can really begin. Thanks to stockpiling life with Food tokens, burning opponents for damage equal to the life you gain turn by turn, and converting other players’ Creature to your side, Sorin can control keep the fame’s tempo soundly on your side.

It’s easy to see why this Vampire’s cost continues to rise, and it’s likely only a matter of time until all of Modern Horizons 3’s flip-walkers fetch a similar price.

