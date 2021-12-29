Madden 22 players mourn death of NFL legend John Madden

Madden 22 players are mourning the death of NFL legend John Madden in the moments following the announcement of his passing at 85.

The National Football League announced Madden’s unexpected passing on December 28 that quickly made its way to every corner of sports fandom.

Since 1994, the Madden name ushered football fans to the gridiron with EA Sports’ franchise that took players as close to the action like never before.

Even outside of video games, he had become synonymous with the sport he played, coached and broadcasted for over 50 years.

Madden players mourn football’s icon

After the news broke of Madden’s passing, people mourned the person whose name would inspire a generation of players and fans.

Advertisement

“RIP. Madden video games have been a foundation of my gaming life for 20 years,” one person said. “Playing 2005 as we speak. All-time favorite Madden quote from the game: ‘that’s the golden rule, if you get your hands on it ya gotta catch it.’”

“My love of football wouldn’t be where it is today without John Madden,” another player said. “Basically one of the major reasons the NFL is popular as it is.”

NFL commissioner’s statement on Madden’s passing

NFL legend John Madden died unexpected this morning. He was 85. pic.twitter.com/FoC1mAzoF6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2021

The NFL released a statement on John Madden’s passing that touched on the Coach’s storied history.

“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.”