Lost Ark players can literally boost ability damage by spamming in chat

One player has uncovered a way to boost ability damage in Lost Ark by spamming the chat, and it’s one of the weirdest mechanics we’ve ever seen.

Lost Ark has cemented itself as a must-play for millions of Western gamers following its regional release on February 11, with Smilegate’s hack and slash extravaganza already breaking records and toppling titans in its first week of release.

A huge part of the game’s allure comes from its fast-paced, flashy combat and diverse roster of Advanced Classes, each of whom can be made even more powerful using the Engraving system.

Advertisement

Of course, Engravings that boost your damage output are some of the most popular, but one of them has a pretty bizarre catch that will leave you scratching your head.

Lost Ark Engraving gives attack boost for spamming chat

It turns out that if you add the ‘Sight Focus‘ Engraving to any of your items, you will be rewarded with boosted attack damage for spamming ‘!!!!!’ in the chat. Yes, you read that correctly.

With a cooldown of 30s, depending on the number of Nodes you have you will be able to increase your offensive skills’ damage output by 8%, 16%, and 28% as you stack. While this doesn’t apply to basic attacks and is halved for Awakening abilities, the free attack boost is pretty neat – all because you wrote ‘!!!!!’ in the chat.

Advertisement

In a thread on the game’s official subreddit, one player writes that you can attach the exclamation marks to “any sentence – ‘Believe it!!!!!’, ‘KAMEHAMEHAAAAAA!!!!!’, ‘I have the power of God AND anime on my side!!!!!’ Whatever you believe will extract maximum cringe from your group.”

Concluding “the guy spamming anime quotes MIGHT just be the annoying weeb, or maybe he’s just helping you clear the content faster,” this bizarre mechanic clearly has both positives and negatives.

Of course, players have been quick to add their own suggestions to the list. “Never gonna give you up !!!!!” writes one, while another suggests “WATCH THIS: Macro Sight Focus in text for Damage Buff!!!!!”

Advertisement

This has to be one of the most bizarrely beautiful mechanics that we’ve ever seen in a game, but the power boost likely outweighs the abuse you’ll likely get for spamming in the chat – after all, whatever gets you that sweet, sweet W is worth it!!!!!