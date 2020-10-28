 Should Riot make LoL Worlds double elimination? – Amazing & Munchables - Dexerto
LoL Worlds 2020

Should Riot make LoL Worlds double elimination? – Amazing & Munchables

Published: 28/Oct/2020 13:08

by Daniel Cleary
The Summoner's Cup in an arena
lolesports, Twitter

Worlds 2020

With the 2020 League of Legends World Championship finally coming to a close, Maurice ‘Amazing’ Stückenschneider and Joseph ‘Munchables’ Fenny have discussed why having a double elimination bracket could have made the final event of the year “a lot more interesting,” in Dexerto’s recent Worlds 2020 review.

After just over a month of League of Legends action, Worlds 2020 finals have now been decided, with a highly anticipated clash between Suning and DAMWON Gaming set to kick off on October 31.

However, with top teams like G2 Esports and Top Esports dropping out in the Semifinals, the current format of Worlds’ playoffs has sparked debate among the LoL community and many are now wondering if single elimination is best for the event.

Speaking on the topic in our Worlds review, Amazing highlighted that there is currently too much emphasis on the group stage, proposing a change to invite more teams to Worlds and to introduce a double-elimination bracket in the Playoff Stage, to fix the issue.

Should Riot add double elimination to Worlds 2021?

“I do think inviting more teams and having a 32-team Group stage,” Amazing suggested, revealing his ideal Worlds format, “then you have 16 teams in the knockout stage, it will make the whole thing a lot more interesting and then have double elimination.”

As it stands, the single-elimination bracket has a lot fewer matchups than the proposed double-elimination format would have, and if it was changed fans would get to see potential clashes such as G2 vs TES in the lower bracket this year.

“Make Worlds a really long tournament, I think double elimination – simply because of the best-of-5s we don’t get to see – is a really good argument,” the Misfits coach added, “for example G2, they could have played Top Esports now for a place in the finals.”

Playing devil’s advocate on the issue, Munchables argued that, despite being favored amongst the community, a double-elimination Worlds Playoff Stage could actually add some entry barriers for viewers. Particularly with traditional sports fans tuning into the League of Legends Championship, who might not understand the format.

“I think a big goal of Riot right now, is to pull in non-endemic viewers right?” Munchables explained, highlighting the aspect of drawing in new viewers, “Double-Elimination is a foreign concept to a lot of classic sports fans. So immediately you are adding an entry barrier there.”

Despite countering with some flaws in each format, the pair seemed to agree that, overall, a double-elimination format would provide more entertaining matches for League of Legends fans to enjoy.

As of now, it remains unclear if Riot Games have any intention of shifting the format for the following year. But, even with some interesting points being raised about the event, we will likely have to wait quite a while to see what is chosen for Worlds 2021.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 21:41

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi vs NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm