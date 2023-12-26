LEGO Marvel Venom Mech Armor vs. Miles Morales coming in 2024

LEGO is continuing to announce new Marvel-inspired sets, with the latest model coming in the shape of a Venom mech. Here’s what you can expect from this upcoming kit.

LEGO’s Marvel-inspired collection is continuing to expand. Come 2024, LEGO will introduce an array of new LEGO Marvel kits, along with a brick-built War Machine Mech Armor model. Now, LEGO has revealed a box-fresh mech armor set — the LEGO Marvel Venom Mech Armor vs. Miles Morales.

So, what can you expect from this upcoming kit? Well, let’s dive into the highlights. For starters, this LEGO Marvel set can be enjoyed by LEGO and Marvel fans aged six and up. Great, isn’t it?

Indeed. This will allow the young ones to join in the joy of building their own LEGO Marvel set when you are preoccupied with a LEGO kit designed for adults aged 18 and up.

LEGO

In addition, the LEGO Marvel Venom Mech Armor vs. Miles Morales will provide kids with oodles of playing fun when the build is done. The kit may not comprise of tons of bricks (there are only 134 pieces), though. But even so, this LEGO Marvel set will allow the little ones to create action-packed scenes.

This kit will be released on January 1, 2024. It will be priced at $14.99.

Standing five inches tall, the LEGO recreation of Venom’s mech armor model features jointed arms and legs, and claws that are large enough to hold a minifigure. As it is poseable, this makes the buildable model a cool display piece. In addition, its chest can be opened to reveal the minifigure cockpit.

With all this talk of minifigures, you are probably wondering whether minifigures are, indeed, included. Yup, you are correct. The kit contains a duo of minifigures.

LEGO

There are Venom (it is his mech armor, of course) and Miles Morales. There are also several accessories, such as a duo of handheld web shooters and a flexible web rope. The latter can be attached to the LEGO-reimagined Venom mech.