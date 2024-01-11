LEGO Star Wars gets more deals at Best Buy: Darth Vader Helmet, Millennium Falcon & more

Best Buy is continuing to offer great deals on LEGO Star Wars kits. Here are the highlights of each and by how much they’ve been discounted.

LEGO’s Star Wars-inspired sets are extremely popular among Star Wars fans, young and the young at heart. Indeed, there are LEGO Star Wars kits for nearly everyone. Yup, the LEGO Star Wars collection comprises kits for kids aged from as young as four to adults aged 18 and up.

Best Buy is continuing to offer savings on LEGO Star Wars sets. Although the kits on discount are predominantly designed for adults, there is, however, one that younger Star Wars fans can (and will) enjoy.

1. LEGO Star Wars Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama — 75352

LEGO

Ever wanted to take on Darth Vader in a dual? Well, grab your lightsaber, because this Star Wars-inspired LEGO diorama allows you to relive the dramatic dual between Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker.

The LEGO Star Wars Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama features a host of authentic items, such as a Death Star window element, specifically designed for this kit, and Emperor Palpatine’s rotating throne. Yup, the scene is set. Now you need the characters.

A trio of minifigures are included. These are Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, and Emperor Palpatine. Accessories such as Darth Vader and Luke’s lightsabers, and a duo of Sith lightning-bolt elements are also present.

Designed for Star Wars fans aged 18 and up, the set comprises 807 bricks. The diorama model measures six-and-a-half inches tall, eight inches wide, and seven inches deep. It also features a plaque with Luke’s words, “I am a Jedi, like my father before me.” But that’s not all. There’s another plaque with the Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary logo.

This set is sure to make for a great display piece, especially among your other LEGO Star Wars dioramas. What’s more, there are a couple of other Star Wars-inspired LEGO diorama kits on sale at Best Buy. Yup, you can expand your collection by grabbing the other two as well.

But back to this set. Best Buy has dropped this LEGO Star Wars set’s price by $16 to $83.99.

2. LEGO Star Wars Clone Commander Cody Helmet — 75350

LEGO

The brick-built helmets from iconic Star Wars characters make for great display pieces, especially when placed next to one another. The LEGO Star Wars Clone Commander Cody Helmet is no exception. It’s a worthy addition to your collection.

The LEGO replica of Clone Commander Cody’s helmet features an array of authentic details reminiscent of the original. It also comes with a nameplate.

Comprising of 766 bricks, this LEGO Star Wars kit is sure to provide adults aged 18 and up with an immersive building experience. The completed build stands eight inches tall, five inches wide, and five-and-a-half inches deep.

Best Buy has reduced the price of this set by $14 to $55.99. What’s more, there’s another LEGO Star Wars Helmet on this list you might want to look at. It is, indeed, a must-have.

3. LEGO Star Wars Endor Speeder Chase Diorama — 75353

LEGO

Yet another LEGO Star Wars Diorama set discounted at Walmart, this kit captures the thrilling scene from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, where Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia pursue a Scout Trooper.

Designed for LEGO builders aged 18 and up, the detailed kit comprises of 608 bricks. It includes a couple of Speeder Bikes, replete with transparent elements to make it look like they are flying. There are also buildable trees and fern elements. Minifigures of Luke, Princess Leia, and a Scout Trooper are present. Accessories of a lightsaber and a duo of blasters are also included.

A duo of plaques is included with this set, with the first featuring Luke’s words, “Quick! Jam their comlinks. Center switch!” The other feature is the Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary logo.

The brick-built scene measures eight inches tall, 11 inches wide, and seven inches deep. It is sure to make for a great display piece next to your other LEGO Star Wars Diorama kits. In addition, there is another Star Wars-inspired, brick-built diorama on this list. Best Buy has cut the price of this set by $13 to $66.99.

4. LEGO Star Wars Darth Vader Helmet — 75304

LEGO

This brick-built, Star Wars-inspired helmet is a must-have for Star Wars fans aged 18 and up. It is Darth Vader’s, after all. What’s more, Best Buy has reduced the price of this set by $11 to $68.99. So, if you want to expand your collection, why not grab it now?

Featuring several authentic details, the LEGO replica of Darth Vader’s helmet looks brilliant. However, there is more to this set than what the eyes perceive. Indeed, this kit features a brick-built version of the original’s intricate life-support system.

Comprising 834 pieces, this set is sure to provide you with an immersive building experience. The completed model measures eight inches tall, five-and-a-half inches wide, and five-and-a-half inches deep. A nameplate is also included.

5. LEGO Star Wars Death Star Trench Run Diorama — 75329

LEGO

The third and final Star Wars-inspired LEGO diorama discounted at Best Buy, this kit recreates the iconic trench run scene from Star Wars: A New Hope. Designed for Star Wars fans aged 18 and up, this LEGO Star Wars kit features a host of authentic details.

The set includes buildable models of Luke Skywalker’s X-Wing, Darth Vader’s TIE Advanced fighter, and a duo of TIE fighters. There’s also a plaque with Darth Vader’s words, “The Force is strong with this one.”

The set comprises of 665 bricks. It measures four inches tall, eight-and-a-half inches wide, and six inches deep. Best Buy has discounted this set’s price by $10 to $59.99.

6. LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon — 75257

LEGO

Although not the brick-built Millennium Falcon from LEGO’s Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series collection, this model still promises a rewarding building and thrilling playing experience. What’s more, this kit was designed for Star Wars fans aged nine and up. So, while you click together the bricks of your LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series replica, the kids can join in the fun.

Comprising 1353 pieces, this set features an array of authentic details, outside and in. The exterior is equipped with rotating top and bottom gun turrets, a duo of spring-loaded shooters, and a lowering ramp. What’s more, the cockpit can be opened, as can the panels to reveal the interior.

The interior features a navigation computer, a rotating chair, and a cargo area, replete with two containers. A hidden smuggling compartment and Dejarik’s hologame table are also present among many other items.

Minifigures of Finn, Chewbacca, C-3PO, Lando Calrissian, and Boolio are included. There are also droid figures of R2-D2 and D-O.

The completed ship measures five inches tall, 12 inches wide, and 17 inches nose-to-tail. It is sure to make for a great display piece. Best Buy has reduced this kit’s price by $8 to $161.99.

Each of these LEGO Star Wars kits will make for a great gift, whether it is for yourself or a fellow Star Wars aficionado in your life. All of these sets offer an immersive building experience. They will also look great on display.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.