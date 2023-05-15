Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom mods already running game at 60FPS and 4K

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom modders have already cracked the code for running the new game in 60fps and 4K despite only having launched days ago.

After six years of development, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has finally arrived. The follow-up to the critically acclaimed Breath of the Wild is already making waves in the gaming industry. In large part due to the fantastic new mechanics that fully encourage player creativity and an endless supply of imagination.

One of the biggest concerns surrounding the release of Tears of the Kingdom, however, was whether or not the Nintendo Switch would be able to run the game at a consistent and solid frame rate. These concerns are ever more elevated after the buggy and glitchy release of the recent Pokemon Scarlet & Violet games.

However, based on the early reception of Tears of the Kingdom, it is fair to say that Nintendo has still managed to produce a revolutionary game despite the limitations of the Switch. Yet while the game may be wowing fans all over, that hasn’t stopped Zelda modders from getting to work nonetheless.

So far, multiple modders have already been able to crack the code and run Tears of the Kingdom at 60FPS. However, it is important to note that these mods are still a work in progress and that the creators and players have highlighted some early issues.

One modder, Yuzu, posted on Twitter that they have now unlocked the game so that it can be played at 60fps and in 4K. The image that they included in the Twitter post does show off the sharper and crisper visuals, as well as the link for how to download the mod.

In the weeks and months following the release of Tears of the Kingdom, there’s no doubt that modders will improve on these early 60fps as well as create even more exciting additions.

For all the latest gaming news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.