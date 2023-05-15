How to play The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess in 2023

Are you wanting to play The Legend of Zelda Twilight Princess on modern systems? Here’s all we know about where to play the classic Nintendo game in 2023.

Following the lighter, cel-shaded aesthetics of Wind Waker, The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess marked a return to a darker, more realistic art style of the series. The game is notable for its wolf transformation gameplay elements, as well as for its motion controls and compelling world design. It also has the best iteration of Princess Zelda, making it one of our favourite entries in the franchise.

So if you’re looking to step into Link’s wolf-paws in 2023, here’s all we know about where to play Twilight Princess.

Nintendo

How to play Twilight Princess in 2023

If you don’t own an original Wii, Nintendo released The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD in 2016. It’s a high-definition remaster with many modern enhancements, available for the Wii U. Since the Wii U eShop closed down in March, physical copies of the game are your only bet for playing this now if you didn’t already own it.

Similar to The Wind Waker, Twilight Princess has had some rumors of a Switch port for some time. However, we recommend taking this with a pinch of salt as nothing has been confirmed by Nintendo at this point.

And that’s all we know about how to play Twilight Princess in 2023. Check out our other Legend of Zelda content, including our review for Tears of the Kingdom.