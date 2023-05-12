dbrand Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Limited Edition skin drops for the Nintendo Switch

A new, special edition Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom skin for the Nintendo Switch comes courtesy of dbrand. The ‘Clone of the Kingdom’ design imitates the special edition console without fans needing to splash out on the console itself.

After many years of waiting, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is finally here. We gave Nintendo’s masterpiece a perfect review and described Links’ newest tale as an “unforgettable adventure.” So it’s only fitting that a great game is combined with a great-looking console skin.

Certain game releases are so special that they get limited edition consoles sporting a unique look. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is one of these games, but it’s understandable if players don’t want to shell out several hundred dollars for the same console – just for a skin.

In steps dbrand, a manufacturer with over 10 years of glowing reviews who specializes in recreating these rare designs. Their newest creation is indeed the new Tears of the Kingdom console design, and it looks to save consumers a ton of money.

dbrand steps up with ‘Clone of the Kingdom’ Switch design skin

Founded in 2011, dbrand have forged a reputation as great imitators. Describing their work as “plagiaristic spins on consumer electronics,” dbrand’s merchandise spans console skins, controller skins, and phone designs.

Their newest work, Clone of the Kingdom, is based around Nintendo’s new Zelda release and aims to “emulate the new Tears of the Kingdom Edition Switch console.”

The product is available today for the Switch and you can purchase the product using this link (pun intended).

It comes with Switch OLED and Steam Deck versions and if you’re interested in the Switch designs, then you will also get skins for the Joy-Cons, console, and dock too. Whereas Steam Deck skin buyers might recognize that their design is based on the Tears of the Kingdom Edition Pro Controller.

dbrand Yes, it’s also available for the Steam Deck.

This isn’t the first walk in the park for dbrand when it comes to Switch skins either. Back in 2020, their “(not) Animal Crossing” limited edition console design was launched for users wanting special console editions of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The Clone of the Kingdom Switch skins are $49.95 and include the following:

JoyCon skins 2x Left Joy-Con design variants and 1x Right Joy-Con design Console & Dock skins



Steam Deck skins are $49.95 and feature:

Console skins

If you’re worried about potential delivery fees then fear not. dbrand offers free shipping worldwide no matter where you are.

As with anything limited edition or special, this product will only be available to buy for a brief period. With The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild selling over 30 million copies, Tears of the Kingdom is expected to be not too far behind that as time goes on.

So it might be worth capitalizing on one of 2023’s game-of-the-year contenders with a special console skin.