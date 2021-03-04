MSI, VCT LANs in danger after scientists warn Iceland volcano eruption "likely" - Dexerto

The League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational and the first-ever international Valorant LAN event could be in danger, with scientists in Iceland warning there are “strong signs” a volcano 20 miles south of Reykjavik could erupt.

The recently announced international LoL and Valorant ⁠events could be in danger, after several days of near-constant seismic activity near Mount Keilir, around 30 kilometers from Reykjavik, the Icelandic capital, has sparked “concern.”

Víðir Reynisson, from the island’s civil defense force, warned it was “more likely than not” a volcanic eruption would occur in coming days.

It would be the first Icelandic eruption since the 12th century.

“We are not saying we have signs an eruption has begun,” Kristín Jónsdóttir, from the Icelandic meteorological office told local media on Wednesday. “But, this looks like the type of activity we expect in the run-up to an eruption.”

Riot Games has yet to comment on the potential event delay.

The League of Legends and Valorant developers only unveiled their plans to take international play to Reykjavik on Sunday evening.

The first event in the double-header, the returning Mid-Season Invitational, was penned in to begin on May 6. Valorant’s first-ever LAN event, the conclusion of VCT Masters 2, is (for now) set to kick-off after the LoL tournament, on May 24.

Dexerto will keep you updated on the unfolding situation in Iceland.