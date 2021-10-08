Vizicsacsi warns Cloud9 against underestimating PEACE ahead of Worlds 2021 matchup

After their win over RED Canids, PEACE toplaner Tamás ‘Vizicsacsi’ Kiss issued a warning to their next opponents – Cloud9 of the LCS.

PEACE held off a resurgence by RED Canids in their first play-ins knockout match to put themselves one best-of-five series away from the Worlds 2021 group stage. Standing in their way, however, are LCS giants Cloud9.

Following the match against RED Canids, PEACE’s Vizicsacsi spoke to Dexerto and warned the North American team not to underestimate the underdogs from Oceania.

PEACE eyeing upset versus Cloud9

“They should not underestimate us,” Vizicsacsi told Dexerto, “I can give credit to all my teammates because they have all performed very well here at Worlds.

“We are a strong team, especially in the early phase of the match and I think we have a chance to snowball against C9 if we can find that early advantage”.

The bold statement from the Australian wildcard team does not come unprecedented. Cloud9 collapsed on day three of play-ins on October 7, losing back-to-back matches to Unicorns of Love and DetonatioN FocusMe.

The losses meant Cloud9 were denied automatic qualification to the Worlds and have to attempt qualification through the play-ins knockout stage. While the internet reveled in the ‘classic NA’ memes, the collapse has raised questions about Cloud9’s ability on the Rift.

Vizicsacsi was also confident in his analysis of how PEACE could overcome Cloud9.

“It will come down to the draft and the laning phase” Vizicsacsi explained, “We still have some secret picks we can unveil in the draft and if we can find that early advantage, I think we can beat them”.

Historic run for PEACE

If PEACE can find the upset against Cloud9, it would be a historic achievement for the team and the Oceania region as a whole.

No team from Oceania has ever made it to the Worlds group stage. Now PEACE, with a stand-in toplaner no less, are one series away from making history.

But if they want to make history, they must slay the American giant that is Cloud9. DJ Esports puts the odds at 1.057 for a Cloud9 win and 9.601 for a PEACE upset.

At the end of his interview with Dexerto, Vizicsacsi took a moment to thank fans in English, Hungarian, and German.

“All the support we have received, it means a lot to me and to the team” he concluded by saying.

Win or lose on Saturday, PEACE have surely made Oceania proud.

Cloud9 v PEACE begins at 5pm BST (12pm ET/9am PT) on Saturday October 9.