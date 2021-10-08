WTF happened to Cloud9?! Worlds 2021 Preview | The Jungle

The Play-Ins’ round-robin is over, and ahead of the best-of-fives, ‘The Jungle’ returns. Monte and company reflect on C9’s spectacular day-three collapse, before looking ahead to Galatasaray v Beyond Gaming and PEACE v Red Canids.

Cloud9 were the biggest story of day three of the Play-Ins as their monumental collapse heralded the return of ‘classic NA’. They will now wait for either PEACE or Red Canids for a second shot at making it to the group stage. Elsewhere, Hanwha Life will need a win over either Galatasaray or Beyond Gaming to make it a full set of Korean teams in Groups.

Christian ‘IWDominate’ Rivera, Christopher ‘MonteCristo’ Mykles and Daniel ‘dGon’ Gonzales break down C9’s classic NA antics before looking ahead to the matches that lie ahead for the rest of the wildcard teams.

