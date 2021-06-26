Tyler1 roasts Cloud9 Blaber after LoL opponent recreates infamous MSI fail

League of Legends streamer Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp mocked Cloud9 jungler Robert ‘Blaber’ Huang after an opponent in his soloq game sacrificed his life and flash for scuttle crab – imitating Blaber’s legendary MSI fail.

Cloud9’s torrid performance at MSI 2021 drew plenty of criticism towards both their team and North American LoL in general, as they were knocked out in the Rumble stage despite the team above them, PSG Talon, entering the tournament with a substitute AD carry.

While some of their players came out with their reputation intact (or, in top lane Fudge’s case, enhanced), Blaber was blamed by some for his team’s struggles as he failed to replicate his MVP LCS form on the world stage.

And the play that epitomized his problems came in a group stage defeat to Detonation FocusMe, as Cloud9 suffered a surprise loss to the LJL champions. In the opening minutes, Blaber flashed to steal the topside scuttle crab and was promptly beaten to death by Steal’s Udyr.

On a June 25 stream, Tyler couldn’t resist taking a dig at Blaber after an opposing Rumble flashed in front of his Nautilus hook to stop him from killing botside scuttle, allowing Tyler to smack the Rumble to death.

“These psychopath f***ing junglers bruh,” he laughed. “Dude, NA is so f***ed. And they do this sh*t in competitive play bro, at MSI they’re doing this sh*t!”

“Oh my god this game is so trash,” he jokingly added. “Dude, why did this guy do that? Nice bro, you got the crab, we’re happy for you.”

Unfortunately for Tyler, despite his team’s best efforts, they were unable to capitalize on Rumble’s error as they fell to a crushing defeat.

But to his credit, Tyler was able to pick himself back up from the defeat to claim two more wins before the end of his stream, as he returned to his signature AD carry position.

He now sits comfortably in Master tier on that account, having recently completed a road to Challenger playing solely as a top laner in one of his greatest-ever achievements.