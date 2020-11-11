 Tyler1 hilariously roasts Riot Games after they gift him Twitch subs - Dexerto
League of Legends

Tyler1 hilariously roasts Riot Games after they gift him Twitch subs

Published: 11/Nov/2020 16:58

by Jacob Hale
Riot Games/Twitch: loltyler1

Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp is one of the most well-known and controversial League of Legends streamers in the world. So, after Riot Games gifted a huge bundle of subscriptions to his Twitch streams, he decided to roast the developers.

Tyler1 was briefly banned from Twitch before his account was reinstated in 2018, and has since returned to his previous levels of popularity and gone even further, too, making himself one of the most recognizable names in League of Legends and on the platform.

Nowadays, viewers are able to gift subscriptions to streamers, covering the costs of fans who aren’t already subscribed in order to help the creator out.

It’s not often that Riot Games themselves decide to gift subscriptions on Twitch — and they definitely got more than they bargained for when doing so for Tyler1.

tyler1-goku-cosplay
Instagram: tyler1_alpha
Tyler1 has always been known for his funny and over-the-top personality and jokes.

After they gave 50 subscriptions to Tyler, he immediately fought back, wanting something far different from Riot: his League Points (LP).

“Riot Games with those 50 gifts,” he shouted. “Wow. Oh my god that’s a lot of gifts. You know what else is a lot? The amount of f**king LP I lost today you sons of b***hes.”

Joking about how horribly his Ranked games had gone, losing League Points while grinding the game, Tyler continued: “You b***ards. You hear me? I don’t want your f**king gifts I want your f**king LP… but thanks.”

The meek “thanks” at the end is the icing on the cake of a very funny rant that players of League of Legends and just about any game can relate to.

We all know the frustration of feeling like your rank is dropping through no fault of your own, but Tyler1 was fortunate enough to get the opportunity to speak to the developers of the game about it — though we’re not sure there’s much Riot can do about his LP.

Entertainment

Hasan Piker explains why he’d rather be a Twitch streamer than on CNN

Published: 11/Nov/2020 15:33

by Jacob Hale
HasanAbi Piker on Twitch
Twitch: HasanAbi

Hasan Piker has recently become a sensation on Twitch with his streams throughout the U.S. Election — and has now explained why he would much rather stay on Twitch than be on TV and mainstream media such as CNN.

Known on Twitch as HasanAbi, Piker became the platform’s most-watched channel since his Presidential Election streams and coverage started on November 3, a far cry from the usual likes of Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel or Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek that we usually see atop the charts.

While Hasan has been growing his stream over the last year, with various streams in gaming, IRL and political commentary, he actually started off on political and topical commentary channel The Young Turks.

The election obviously did wonders for his Twitch stream, catapulting him into the eyes of not only those with an eye on internet culture but also the mainstream media.

Hasan Piker Twitch streamer
Instagram: hasandpiker
Hasan’s political streams saw his viewing hours skyrocket during the US Election.

Why Hasan wants to stick with Twitch

While reading a New York Times article on his meteoric rise, it was mentioned that he “doesn’t have a desire to pursue a career in cable TV” — something Hasan went a little more in-depth with during his November 10 stream.

“The freedom I have here to say what I want, to be able to do what I want… the power I have because of you guys is not something that I would trade for mainstream media legitimacy,” he said.

“Mainstream media legitimacy is good, it gives you more security, but also, if I were to work for CNN, I couldn’t tell someone to suck my entire c**k if they p**sed me off, and that’s something I personally value.”

Though not worded quite as eloquently as mainstream news platforms would typically like, this is exactly why Hasan wants to stick with Twitch.

He’s finding a lot of success on the platform, but working for a separate organization could lead to him having less control over the decision-making, reporting and commentary process, which is ultimately one of the main reasons he has been able to find so much success on Twitch.

It goes without saying that Hasan will be on the radar of some mainstream outlets, possibly including CNN, but they will have to offer something special to win him over.