Tyler1 can’t believe League player has no idea who he is

Popular League of Legends player and Twitcher streamer Tyler1 has a hard time believing that a fellow player doesn’t know him.

Tyler Steinkamp, aka Tyler1, has been counted among the highest-ranking League of Legends players for years.

A penchant for engaging in toxic behavior resulted in Riot Games banning several of his accounts, but fortunately, the player cleaned up his act over time.

In so doing, he’s become one of League’s top content creators, a recognizable face for much of the community. It seems that not every LoL fan is familiar with the Twitch streamer’s bona fides, however.

Tyler1 shocked by League player not knowing of him

Conversing with a fellow League of Legends user in a recent stream, Tyler1 learned that some members of the community aren’t aware of his history with the game.

In an excerpt from the stream clipped by BestZedEune413, the content creator asked, “Keep it 100, do you not know who I am?”

“No,” came the reply, to which Tyler1 quickly called B.S. and accused the player of troll behavior. The player didn’t stop there, saying they simply assumed Tyler1 must be a “new guy” who started streaming in the “last couple of years.”

Given his status in the world of LoL, Tyler1 couldn’t help but laugh it off. “Stop it, you’re disrespecting me at this point… you do not play League of Legends this much and not know Tyler1. You’re trolling.”

It’s not completely impossible for a dedicated League of Legends player to be unfamiliar with Tyler1. However, this particular person may have been having a laugh at the streamer’s expense.

Whatever the case, the user is unlikely to forget the longtime content creator anytime soon.