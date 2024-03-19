LoL players hit out at Riot for new streaming restrictions on devs

League of Legends players have hit out at Riot for implementing new streaming restrictions on their developers, preventing them from monetizing content while broadcasting Riot titles.

League of Legends players have expressed their frustrations with Riot after the company made a change that restricted developers who wished to stream in their free time. Often these devs will spend time outside of their work hours to play a Riot game, talk to the community, and give some insight to the player base.

Devs like Riot August and Mortdog will stream their respective games, partially for fun and partially to interact with the fans who love their game so much. As with other streamers, the devs can monetize their streams as they’re acting independently of Riot.

However, that has now changed thanks to a recent streaming restriction implemented by the gaming publisher. This new streaming restriction no longer allows the devs to monetize their streams while playing Riot-produced titles and has players frustrated.

LoL players question Riot decision to implement streaming restrictions on devs

“There’s a new policy for Rioters who want to stream. They are no longer allowed to monetize their streams when they’re streaming Riot games, but are still allowed to monetize when they are streaming other types of content though,” a tweet by Spideraxe detailed.

Many players took issue with this new rule, as numerous players felt that this decision was seemingly “random”.

“Wow, this sounds so random, especially since if they were allowed to do so, why not now all of a sudden?” one user questioned.

“That’s mega stupid. August has great content and basically does free advertising out of his work hours. Let him earn money with that,” another agreed.

Riot has yet to release a statement for why this new rule has been implemented, but it’s clear that League of Legends players are not too happy to see their favorite devs being treated this way.