toucouille reportedly leaving FlyQuest to return to French competition

French mid laner Loïc ‘toucouille’ Dubois is set to leave FlyQuest and join the Ligue Française de League of Legends squad Team GO, according to multiple reports.

Toucouille played only one year in North America with FlyQuest before returning to Europe. The mid laner helped FlyQuest place in the top six in the spring and summer LCS splits. In the post-season, the LCS spring playoffs, and LCS 2022 Championship, FlyQuest exited early in fifth/sixth and seventh/eighth respectively.

The French player came into the North American league with some hype behind him as the year prior he won the LFL spring split MVP award and had a smattering of first-place finishes in 2021 with GamersOrigin (which has rebranded to Team GO). Toucouille signed a two-year contract with FlyQuest that would have expired in 2024.

The news comes as the North American League of Legends landscape enters free agency and teams change around behind-the-scenes roles. It was also recently reported by LEC_Wooloo that FlyQuest is set to hire former 100 Thieves General Manager Chris ‘PapaSmithy’ Smith as President and Chief Gaming Officer.

Toucouille will leave the LCS with a 13-15 overall record and two appearances on the LCS All-Pro team. In the summer, the mid laner was on the 3rd All-Pro team, and in the spring he appeared on the 2nd All-Pro team. The summer also saw toucouille win the most “Player of the Game” votes for the entire split.

The French player will return to the French league and presumably replace Team GO’s current starting mid laner in Ronaldo ‘Ronaldo’ Betea. The French organization is coming off of a seventh-place finish in the LFL summer split.

