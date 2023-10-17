TL Pyosik claims “God has abandoned us” going into T1 faceoff

Team Liquid jungler Hong ‘Pyosik’ Chang-hyeon referenced the Worlds 2023 anthem ahead of his matchup against LCK No. 2 seed T1 in their first matchup at the event.

Team Liquid drew a tough first matchup to open up its League of Legends World Championship campaign. The LCS No. 3 seed pulled T1 as its first opponent and has a high chance of starting out with an opening loss in the Swiss Stage.

When asked about watching the seeding live, Team Liquid jungler Pyosik referenced the Worlds 2023 anthem and said he’s ready to play.

“I thought God had abandoned us. In any case, this is an opponent that must be defeated in order to advance to the quarterfinals. I will enjoy it without any pressure,” he told Korean news outlet Daum.

About one year ago, Pyosik defeated T1 3-2 with his team DRX in the 2023 World Championships. His former teammate’s journey to that championship was depicted in the video for the tournament’s anthem “GODS.”

Since that career-defining event, the jungler has signed with TL in the LCS and is already back on the international stage.

Pyosik set for rematch with T1 at Worlds 2023

T1 is coming into this Worlds 2023 main event after a season of almost being crowned champion. The team placed third at the Mid-Season Invitational and then finished second across the LCK Spring and Summer Playoffs.

The amount of almost championship runs has seemingly eaten away at the current core of the LCK team, as many players have said this is probably their last tournament with the same roster.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Pyosik on the Worlds 2023 Grand Final stage.

While the possibility of internal dysfunction might favor Team Liquid in this case, most fans don’t seem optimistic about the North American team’s chances against the international powerhouse. TL is coming into the tournament after a so-so season that saw them place eighth in the Spring Season and fourth in the Summer.

Fans will get the chance to see how the LCS stacks up against the rest of the world on October 19 as TL and T1 kick off the first day of the main event.